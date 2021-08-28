Cancel
Video Games

JETT: The Far Shore Launches October 5

By Brandon Orselli
nichegamer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndie developers Superbrothers and Pine Scented Software have announced JETT: The Far Shore launches October 5 for PC, PS4, and PS5. When JETT: The Far Shore launches October 5, the June-2020 announced game will be available for Windows PC (via the Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 (both via the PlayStation Store).

