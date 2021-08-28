Cancel
NFL

NFL and college football Saturday

By Jason Marcum
Cincy Jungle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy college football Saturday. Sure, it’s only Week 0 with a limited number of games on today, but it’s still college football to blend in with a full slate of NFL preseason action, so come join the fun in today’s open thread!

#College Football#Nfl Preseason#American Football
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Bradys first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, has died in a motorcycle accident. Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit reveals SEC Championship predictions

Kirk Herbstreit and College GameDay open the season during Week 0 Saturday with its first show of the year. However, just like any season, Herbstreit revealed some of his predictions during the preseason with his Herbie Awards, and during the broadcast, the analyst revealed his SEC Championship predictions. Herbstreit has...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones’ girlfriend reacts to rookie quarterback getting starting job after Cam Newton cut

It’s official. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones will run the offense for the New England Patriots. Just in case you have been too busy watching videos of cute kittens on YouTube, Jones got the QB1 status for Patriots coach Bill Belichick after veteran signal-caller Cam Newton got cut. While the move came as a surprise to many, it’s hard to argue with Belichick, who only has 189,586 Super Bowl rings to his name (unofficially).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
NFLCincy Jungle

Why Nick Foles makes sense for the Bengals

Joe Burrow is almost certain to be completely healthy at some point. But that point might not be right now. In the meantime, the Bengals—and head coach Zac Taylor—cannot survive without a good backup quarterback. Brandon Allen doesn’t seem to be a guy who can win meaningful games. Recently, we...
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban discusses Alabama's backup QB competition

With college football rapidly approaching, most of the position battles for Alabama have already been settled. However, one spot of the depth chart still remains unclaimed. The Crimson Tide still hasn’t made a decision on whether Paul Tyson or Jalen Milroe will be Bryce Young’s backup. “I think both those...
NFLCincy Jungle

Thaddeus Moss back to Cincinnati

Thaddeus Moss will be staying with the Cincinnati Bengals. According to Richard Skinner, Moss is currently at Bengals practice, which almost certainly means he was signed to the practice squad. A second-year player in 2021, Moss was a key piece of the 2019 LSU Tigers’ national title team that featured...
NFLCincy Jungle

Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow voice support for Ja’Marr Chase

The Cincinnati Bengals haven’t seen the best outings on the field from their rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr chase. He has four drops in his last two preseason outings, including one today on a mere screen pass from Joe Burrow. However, it seems No. 9 isn’t concerned about Chase’s issues going...
NFLCincy Jungle

Bengals waiving Jacques Patrick and Trent Taylor; want both on practice squad

The Cincinnati Bengals are waiving running back Jacques Patrick (via Tom Pelissero) and wide receiver Trent Taylor (via Mike Garafolo). The Bengals will reportedly try to get both players on their practice squad. Despite a solid preseason, Patrick was facing some stiff odds to make the 53-man roster with Joe...
NFLCincy Jungle

Michael Jordan waived by Bengals, per report

We’ve got our first surprise of cutdown day for the Cincinnati Bengals, who are waiving offensive guard Michael Jordan. ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news first. Ironically, Jordan becomes the second former Ohio State lineman to leave Cincinnati in the last 24 hours, as Billy Price was just traded to the New York Giants for defensive tackle B.J. Hill.
NFLCincy Jungle

Joe Burrow praises Thaddeus Moss after impressive preseason performance

Following the Cincinnati Bengals final preseason game, Joe Burrow spoke on the impact his former college teammate could have on the team this season. Ben Baby, of ESPN, posted an interesting quote from Burrow’s postgame news conference. After his best showing of the preseason, Thaddeus Moss received some praise from the franchise quarterback.
NFLCincy Jungle

Mason Schreck waived; should Thaddeus Moss make the team?

The Cincinnati Bengals are making moves to finalize their 2021 roster and one of the most competitive position groups is that of tight end. C.J. Uzomah and Drew Sample headline the corps, but a spot or two behind them is up for grabs. Per reports, Mason Schreck won’t be taking...

