So far, a good 60 million euros truck scrapping bonus – almost only for diesel

As the electric revolution picks up speed, more new car manufacturers are joining the race; some are small and are working with limited budgets, while others such as Apple are planning to enter the market with a bang. We've known for a while now that Apple has been wanting to launch an EV by 2024, and it came close to entering production until Apple's partner, Hyundai, decided to walk away at the last minute. Production of the Apple Car is still up in the air, but automakers are still scared of this sleeping dragon, especially now that the company has entered into talks with automotive giant Toyota.