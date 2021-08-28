Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

So far, a good 60 million euros truck scrapping bonus – almost only for diesel

marketresearchtelecast.com
 7 days ago

So far, the state has paid out a good 60 million euros in the course of the scrapping premium for trucks. By July 1, 2021, 59.6 million euros for new diesel trucks and a further 2.6 million euros for gas-powered trucks had been requested, according to a response from the federal government to a request from the Green parliamentary group. Accordingly, there were no payments for trucks with an electric drive or with a hydrogen or fuel cell drive. The editorial network Germany (RND, Saturday) had previously reported on the figures.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Scheuer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucks#Diesel Engines#Commercial Vehicles#Green#Rnd#Federal Transport#Csu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Related
Economymotor1.com

Europe: Plug-ins accounted for 17% of the market in July 2021

Passenger car sales in Europe (26 European markets, monitored by JATO Dynamics) declined in July by 24% year-over-year from 1.27 million units to 967,830. The year-to-date volume is above last year by 17% (7,381,735 units), but it's still down by 24% when compared with 2019 pre-pandemic level. In such circumstances,...
Beauty & Fashionmarketresearchtelecast.com

Daimler Truck: Diesel trucks could quickly go out of fashion in Europe

The truck manufacturer Daimler Truck is confident that it will overcome conventional diesel technology for trucks in the EU faster than the political target. One strives to have the CO2-Andreas Gorbach, the company’s chief technology officer, told the German press agency that emissions for its own truck fleet should be significantly reduced by 2030 than required by the international community. It is possible “that by 2030 we will have a share of 40, 50 or 60 percent of CO2-Achieve neutral battery or fuel cell trucks for our sales in the EU and then also achieve a corresponding reduction in CO2-Emissions contributes “.
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Apple Turns To Toyota For Help With Apple Car Production

As the electric revolution picks up speed, more new car manufacturers are joining the race; some are small and are working with limited budgets, while others such as Apple are planning to enter the market with a bang. We've known for a while now that Apple has been wanting to launch an EV by 2024, and it came close to entering production until Apple's partner, Hyundai, decided to walk away at the last minute. Production of the Apple Car is still up in the air, but automakers are still scared of this sleeping dragon, especially now that the company has entered into talks with automotive giant Toyota.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Audi’s electric concept heralds fresh bid to counter Tesla

(Sept 3): Audi offered a first glimpse of a full-size electric sedan that will be key to narrowing a technology gap with Tesla Inc. and boosting profits by the end of the decade. The Grandsphere design concept is the precursor to a sedan slated for production in 2025 that will...
Carswtvbam.com

BMW to reduce carbon emissions in car life cycle 40% by 2030

BERLIN (Reuters) – BMW plans to reduce carbon emissions across the life cycle of its vehicles – including the production process – at least 40% from 2019 levels by 2030, the carmaker said on Thursday, up from a previous target of a third. In order to achieve this, the Munich-based...
Carsprescottenews.com

NHTSA may reinstate boost in automaker fines for not meeting emissions rules

To improve the fuel economy of all cars and light trucks in the United States, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) formed the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards after the oil crisis back in the 1970s. To keep automakers in check, CAFE introduces penalties to achieve their goals.
Spartanburg County, SCSpartanburg Herald-Journal

Engelhorn assumes leadership of BMW's Spartanburg plant with electric vehicle experience

Robert Engelhorn has taken over as president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing's Plant Spartanburg. He succeeds Knudt Flor, who announced his retirement in May. "Plant Spartanburg has been a critical part of BMW's global production network for decades, and the plant's impact is far reaching," Engelhorn said in a statement issued Thursday. "Their performance – both in quality and production – is impressive, and I am excited to lead this extraordinary team."
Carsnews-graphic.com

Reducing Lifecycle Emissions A New Mission At BMW, Polestar

Automakers have been making more and more public disclosures about their sustainability efforts, with Polestar and BMW joining the chorus this week. These pronouncements often promise massive shifts in the way people worldwide buy and use their cars, and the new additions do that as well. But these two companies are getting into some of the nitty-gritty details regarding the production process as well, and if you can change how a car is made, it will be greener before anyone ever gets behind the wheel.
CarsThe Car Connection

From V-8 to EV in a decade: Genesis to launch only electric vehicles starting in 2025

Genesis announced on Thursday that all new Genesis vehicles launched starting in 2025 will be electric. Battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEV) will represent a two-pronged approach to getting Hyundai's luxury brand to sell only zero-emission vehicles by 2030. The ambitious plan echoes a chorus sung...
Aerospace & Defensemarketresearchtelecast.com

Hydrogen technology for aviation and shipping in the north is promoted

To promote hydrogen technology in aviation and shipping, the northern German federal states are getting a joint innovation and technology center (ITZ) North. The locations will be Hamburg, Bremen and Bremerhaven as well as Stade in Lower Saxony, as Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) announced on Thursday. “Make mobility...
Aerospace & Defensemarketresearchtelecast.com

Russia and China exchange dollars for national currencies to refuel planes

Russian oil company Gazprom Neft has reached an agreement with the Chinese national aviation fuel operator to stop using dollars in bilateral transactions. The company’s director general, Alexander Diúkov, announced to journalists on Friday that Gazprom Neft will pay in yuan for the refueling of airplanes at Chinese airports and can “transfer practically all payments for aviation fuel in China into yuan. “By the end of this year, collect your statements RBS.
Energy Industrymarketresearchtelecast.com

The Government without complexes: Spain will pay this Sunday the most expensive electricity in the EU

The light price September has opened as August ended, setting historical highs almost daily, while the Government of Pedro Sánchez assures that it studies “all the scenarios” to stop the escalation in the electricity market in recent months but the only measure it has adopted is to lower the VAT of the electricity bill from 21% to 10% and the temporary suspension of the tax on electricity generation (7%). The Executive presumes without complexes of his management while the Spanish will pay this Sunday the highest cost of electricity in the European Union (EU) up to 128.7 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).
Trafficmarketresearchtelecast.com

Fundamental daily forecast of natural gas prices

US natural gas futures have risen during the trading day on Friday as Hurricane Ida has blocked a large amount of production, exacerbating the pre-existing supply shortage problem. At 18:42 GMT, October natural gas futures were trading at $ 4.699, up $ 0.058 or + 1.25%. Energy companies on the...
Industrymarketresearchtelecast.com

China wants to increase iron ore production by 100 million tons by 2025: industry

SHANGHAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) – China’s iron ore producers want to increase domestic production of iron ore concentrates by more than 100 million tonnes between 2021 and 2025, an industry association official said on Saturday. of the country’s steel. Luo Tiejun, vice president of the China Iron and Steel Association...
Energy Industrymarketresearchtelecast.com

Enel calls for accelerating the energy transition in the EU to promote employment

Rome, Sep 4 (EFE) .- The Italian energy group Enel affirmed today in a study that the European Union (EU) must accelerate the energy transition to favor growth and employment, and regretted that, “at the current rate, only it would reach the new target of 55% reduction of greenhouse gases in 2051 “, that is, 21 years after its goal set for 2030.

Comments / 0

Community Policy