So far, a good 60 million euros truck scrapping bonus – almost only for diesel
So far, the state has paid out a good 60 million euros in the course of the scrapping premium for trucks. By July 1, 2021, 59.6 million euros for new diesel trucks and a further 2.6 million euros for gas-powered trucks had been requested, according to a response from the federal government to a request from the Green parliamentary group. Accordingly, there were no payments for trucks with an electric drive or with a hydrogen or fuel cell drive. The editorial network Germany (RND, Saturday) had previously reported on the figures.marketresearchtelecast.com
