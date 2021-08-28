Big-12 might not want Houston (link)

If BYU wants to join a power conference, they need to call the Big 12 Conference immediately. After the Pac-12 Conference announced they will not be expanding this season, it is highly likely the Big 12 Conference will survive with the remaining eight members standing intact. Yes, West Virginia might still want to move to the ACC. Kansas and Iowa State could still go to the Big Ten. With the recent alliance created between the Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC, it seems unlikely those schools will receive invites. Not only that, but do any of them really want to pay the hefty exit fee? The best option for all eight schools right now is to stick together, force Texas and Oklahoma to either remain or pay up, and focus on the future.