Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Big-12 might not want Houston (link)

By I85Hokie Joined:
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe obvious culprit is the 3 remaining Texas schools. Very shortsighted on their part. Houston has tremendous upside and would only strengthen the position of the Big-12 in the state vs. the two soon-to-be SEC schools. If the Big-12 is shortsighted in this regard, then they deserve to fail.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
College Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big 12#Sec#American Football#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
BasketballPosted by
On3.com

Nick Smith, 2022 4-star, announces new top 8

Nick Smith Jr., a 6-foot-4 combo guard out of Sherwood (Ark.) North Little Rock told On3 he has a new list of suitors. Smith will no longer consider the professional route and has cut the NBL and the Overtime Elite league. Memphis and Arkansas Pine-Bluff have been added as their replacements.
Provo, UTchatsports.com

BYU Football: Future games BYU would lose if they join the Big 12

Sep 14, 2019; Provo, UT, USA; Detailed view of the Brigham Young Cougars logo at midfield at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports. Independence has brought one great thing for BYU Football above everything else, games everywhere. While November isn’t always great and September normally features four straight Power Five games, very few will argue that the Cougars’ schedule isn’t interesting every year.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling For A Major Big Ten Upset Today

One week ago today, the Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the football world with a strong performance against Nebraska. Bret Bielema and company entered the contest as significant underdogs, but showed up in a big way. The Illini defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez en route to a 30-22 victory. That...
Lubbock, TXPosted by
102.5 KISS FM

Gamblin’ Gauchos: Texas Tech vs Houston Preview with BJ Symons

Several weeks ago Kyle Jacobson and I started a podcast focused on sports wagering. Not just any sports wagering, the bets are all related to Texas Tech, the Big 12 and college football. There will be no horse racing plays discussed on our podcast. The name of the podcast is Gamblin' Gauchos which some would say was a precursor to our beloved Matadors.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Oklahoma AD Has Stern Message For 1 Sooners Fan

The Oklahoma Sooners were originally supposed to begin their 2021 season on the road against the Tulane Green Wave. Those plans were altered due to the impact Hurricane Ida had on the Gulf Coast region. In an effort to preserve the current schedule, the location of this Week 1 matchup...
College SportsLJWORLD

Realignment Today: Why KU remaining patient (for now) is the right move as the ACC, Big Ten & Pac-12 formally announce new alliance

Commissioners from the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 joined together on Tuesday to formally announce an alliance between their three power conferences. While doing so, they made sure to point out that they’re rooting for the Big 12 Conference and emphasized that a thriving Big 12 is good for college athletics and the power conference landscape as a whole.
College Sportspistolsfiringblog.com

Big 12 Announces It Has Commitment From League Members to Stay Together

OU and Texas leaving the Big 12 for the SEC in 2025 — and potentially before that — sure feels a lot like the beginning of the end for the league as we know it. But the conference on Wednesday pushed back against that notion in a statement, saying it has secured commitments from the eight ADs of the remaining member institutions to further the Big 12 into the future.
Soccersportswar.com

It's also on ESPN+ (link)

Is attendance allowed for the UVA at Mason women's game on Thursday night? ** -- PurpleShadow 08/24/2021 08:39AM. Unless something changed, George Mason's schedule release indicates yes. -- Kris. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
College Sportsheartlandcollegesports.com

If BYU Wants Into the Big 12 Conference, Make the Call Now

If BYU wants to join a power conference, they need to call the Big 12 Conference immediately. After the Pac-12 Conference announced they will not be expanding this season, it is highly likely the Big 12 Conference will survive with the remaining eight members standing intact. Yes, West Virginia might still want to move to the ACC. Kansas and Iowa State could still go to the Big Ten. With the recent alliance created between the Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC, it seems unlikely those schools will receive invites. Not only that, but do any of them really want to pay the hefty exit fee? The best option for all eight schools right now is to stick together, force Texas and Oklahoma to either remain or pay up, and focus on the future.
College Sportsnunesmagician.com

ACC, Big Ten & Pac-12 make ‘alliance’ official (LINKS)

Last week, we briefly touched on the planned alliance between the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12, and now it seems that endeavor is officially official. Sort of. All three leagues made the announcement today that they’ll be working together for the future of college football and all, but also within that agreement is no actual signed agreement, according to Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff. Just keep this in mind when the Big Ten offers an invite to USC or something similarly off-the-wall. This has so many shades of the Roosevelt Bouie typo already.

Comments / 0

Community Policy