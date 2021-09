Anthony (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) should be about to hit the big-time in the art world. Having had his first solo show straight of of art school, he's found he's hit a creative wall. Pressured to produce something new, something that reflects what the world wants to see perhaps more than what he wants to offer, he stumbles across an urban legend, one that become embedded in a Chicago neighbourhood, and which quite literally consumes Anthony as his art takes on a frightening meaning, and even his body itself becomes a gruesome work of art. As Anthony says, everywhere is haunted, but some places perhaps far more than others.