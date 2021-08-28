And from Wikipedia, the repository of all human knowledge…

Cancel
Grand Island, NE

 7 days ago

Grand Island was a long wooded island near Grand Island, Nebraska. The island was known by French-Canadian traders as La Grande Isle.[citation needed] Grand Island was formed by the Wood River and a channel of the Platte River. It was the original location of Grand Island, Nebraska, but the town was later moved north of the Wood River. Settlers intending to create a settlement there arrived on July 4, 1857, and by September had built housing using local timber. The island no longer exists as the Wood River no longer has a western connection to the Platte.

