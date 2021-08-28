Outkast Celebrates ‘ATLiens’ Turning 25 With A Deluxe Special Edition
ATLiens, the classic album by legendary hip-hop duo Outkast, just turned 25. Big Boi and André 3000 are commemorating the anniversary with a special deluxe edition. The release will feature the original 15-track album and 14 previously unreleased instrumental tracks, per HypeBeast. “Legacy Recordings is also set to release a limited edition 4LP 12” vinyl edition of ATLiens, which is set to include both the album and instrumental tracks,” reported the outlet.hot969boston.com
