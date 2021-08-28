Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

CM Punk Reveals Cryptic The Fiend Photo

Wrestling-edge.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer WWE Superstar CM Punk has not been seen on WWE television since the 2014 edition of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. He walked out on the company the next day and has not looked back since then. Following his WWE exit, many fans have been wanting to see Punk make his return to the company every year. He has yet to make his return to the squared circle and at this point in time, it seems very unlikely. A WWE Superstar was also previously punished for ripping off CM Punk.

wrestling-edge.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Bray Wyatt
Person
Adam Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiend#Television#Combat#The Push Podcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Trish Stratus Pink Swimsuit Photo Stuns Fans

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was recently witnessed wearing pink swimsuit. She took to her Instagram account recently and posted a picture with her daughter. During a recent edition of his Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard had addressed whether WWE hired Stratus for her look way back in 1999.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sister Shows Body In Revealing Dress

Aoife McGregor, the sister of UFC star Conor McGregor recently took to her Instagram account and posted a short video clip flaunting her tanned body in a revealing, light pinkish-purple colored dress. Vitor Belfort makes bold comments on Conor McGregor. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort recently made...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Rehires Two Fired WWE Stars

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has reportedly brought back Molly Holly and Shawn Daivari as the full time backstage producers. It turns out he decided to fill up the backstage with talented veterans in producer roles. They have officially added two more on a full-time basis. The former WWE star Molly Holly had already started learning about the backstage duties after her WWE Hall of Fame induction, and she has worked backstage for both brands in recent memory.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss Spotted With Braun Strowman In Photo

One of the great things about WWE is that the stars all seem to stay very close to eachother no matter where anyone goes or if they are let go by the company. This is a case and point as it pertains to Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss. Unknown to many, the two have been good friends for a very long time. Braun took to Instagram to show that while he misses WWE, he still keeps up to date with all of his friends who are still with the company. Braun Strowman ‘Meltdown’ After WWE Firing Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Star Leaks ‘Creepy’ Alexa Bliss Video

The former WWE star Mojo Rawley was recently spotted outside of the home of Alexa Bliss on the occasion of her birthday. She threw a party and Rawley shot a hilarious clip outside her house and posted it on his Instagram Story. Alexa Bliss was featured in the creepy video...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Is WWE Diva Quitting After Surprise Pregnancy?

WWE star couple Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae recently announced that they are set to become parents. They have been congratulated by several figures of the wrestling world. Candice LeRae breaks her silence on possible absence due to pregnancy. Candice and Johnny are expecting their baby to arrive in February...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena ‘Breaks Character’ After Brock Lesnar Attack

WWE star John Cena recently headlined WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but it was Brock Lesnar who stole the spotlight by making an epic return to the company. John Cena opens up on the return on Brock Lesnar. Immediately after Reigns defeated Cena, the WWE Universal...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Replacing’ Triple H In WWE

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has seemingly decided to make some huge changes to NXT. This will also change the approach of how they will bring in new talents to the gold and black brand. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and a few others were in control of the black and gold brand but now it appears that is about to change as the leadership will see a shift. CM Punk: ‘I Was Going To Die In WWE’
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns & Usos ‘Removed’ From Smackdown?

WWE is set to hold its next tour in the UK later this month as the company announced that it will hold live events in Newcastle at the Utilita Arena on Sunday, September 19, London on Monday, September 20, Cardiff on Tuesday, September 21, and Glasgow on Wednesday, September 22. When WWE first confirmed the SmackDown tour, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Big E, Sasha Banks, Bayley, The Usos, and more were advertised to appear.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Triple H Allegedly ‘Sabotaged’ WWE Show

One half of the Impact Wrestling Tag-Team Champions Karl Anderson has been trending on Twitter for some bold remarks on WWE. He further took some massive shots at Triple H, who oversees the operations of WWE NXT. Karl Anderson takes huge shots at Triple H. NXT is undergoing some huge...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Daffney Last Video With WWE Diva Revealed

Late WCW and TNA star Daffney’s last video interview was an appearance with Mickie James on GAWTV hosted by the former Victoria, Lisa Marie Varon, and So Cal Val. You can watch the video below from July. Daffney sadly passed away earlier today. John Cena is a 16-time World Champion...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Adam Cole & Bray Wyatt AEW Debut Leaks In Photo?

Could Adam Cole and Bray Wyatt be on their way to All Elite Wrestling? CM Punk made his AEW Dynamite debut on the heels of an extremely memorable All Elite Wrestling debut on AEW Rampage. During the show, Punk would discuss how younger talent such as Penta el Zero M, Rey Fenix, Brian Pillman, Jr., Jungle Boy, etc brought him back to the world of professional wrestling.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz Drops Sad Joe Rogan Bombshell

Joe Rogan is currently one of the most popular personalities in the world of MMA, largely thanks to his commentary skills and also his podcast. Conor McGregor’s crazy message to Joe Rogan was also leaked previously. It was also previously reported that Joe Rogan tested positive for COVID-19. Tito Ortiz...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘In Trouble’ With AEW Star?

Sasha Banks defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 37, in its main event. It was a historic match as the two competitors gave it their all including the kitchen sink in order to win the match. Ultimately, it was Bianca Belair who emerged victorious in the title match and became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion in the process. The two also had a genuine moment where they shed tears in the ring. Sasha Banks also leaked a photo after cancelling a match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Announce 100 Firings Before Smackdown

WWE fired 100 employees of a Japanese division before Smackdown, Yahoo said, “It turned out that WWE Japan GK (Shibuya-ku, Tokyo), which is the Japanese subsidiary of US professional wrestling WWE, was dissolved. The government official bulletin on the 2nd announced the dissolution of the company, and it is said that all employees agreed on the 1st.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Dave Chappelle Reveals Bold Truth About Jake Paul Fight

The question on the minds of many has been: Was the Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight fixed? While many have argued that Jake Paul is “just that good” and that Tyron Woodley “just isn’t that good” we have to face the facts that a ton of things just don’t line up correctly. We could go back and forth with everything that was wrong with the fight from the jump, but some new evidence has surfaced for the Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley conspiracy theorists….Deontay Wilder Drops Drug Use Bombshell.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Spotted At CM Punk AEW Debut?

A Bray Wyatt lookalike (or maybe Bray Wyatt, though the tattoos don’t match, as this guy doesn’t have any), was spotted at CM Punk’s AEW Rampage debut, as seen below. https://twitter.com/molinabaeza/status/1428897722585788419/photo/1. WWE are bringing in their own big name, but it isn’t CM Punk. Tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown has...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sting ‘Apology’ To CM Punk Backstage Leaks

‘The Icon’ Sting and ‘The Best in the World’ CM Punk crossed paths in the ring for the first time since CM Punk’s debut in All Elite Wrestling last month. However, during a recent interview with the New York Post, Punk stated that he and the former WCW Champion went up to one another on the night of CM Punk’s historic AEW debut on Rampage in the United Center. Sting ‘broke character’ during CM Punk’s debut.

Comments / 0

Community Policy