Fresh from making Olympic history for Team GB in Tokyo, Emily Campbell lines up as a guest on a special episode of A Question of Sport. Campbell won a sensational silver in Japan in the +87kg category to become the first British woman to win an Olympic weightlifting medal, and the first overall since 1984.The 27-year-old was a relative unknown until earlier this year when she become the European champion, less than five years after taking up the sport. The Nottingham-based athlete used to favour athletics where she competed in the hammer throw and shot put disciplines and she only...