SPD investigating assault, shots fired in West Seattle

Patrol Lights

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after a man was assaulted and shots were fired Saturday in West Seattle, officials said.

Police responded around 1:20 a.m. to the 1900 block of Harbor Avenue Southwest for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man with a cut to his head.

Witnesses told police the man had been in a fight with an unknown person when the victim was pistol-whipped, a blotter post said.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

The victim tried to run away as the suspect fired shots into the sky and then toward the victim, police said.

One of the shots went through a nearby van, missing a woman who was sleeping inside.

Police searched the area but couldn’t find the suspect. The victim did not want to speak to police.

©2021 Cox Media Group