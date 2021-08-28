Cancel
Seattle, WA

SPD investigating assault, shots fired in West Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 7 days ago
Patrol Lights

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after a man was assaulted and shots were fired Saturday in West Seattle, officials said.

Police responded around 1:20 a.m. to the 1900 block of Harbor Avenue Southwest for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man with a cut to his head.

Witnesses told police the man had been in a fight with an unknown person when the victim was pistol-whipped, a blotter post said.

The victim tried to run away as the suspect fired shots into the sky and then toward the victim, police said.

One of the shots went through a nearby van, missing a woman who was sleeping inside.

Police searched the area but couldn’t find the suspect. The victim did not want to speak to police.

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

