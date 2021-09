The Delta variant of the COVID19 virus is now the predominant strain in the United States, causing at least 93 percent of cases. We know that the Delta variant is somewhat more resistant to vaccines than the original strain; whereas the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines prevented infection in greater than 90 percent of vaccine recipients exposed to the original strain, that protection drops to 64 percent with the Delta variant. That is because the Delta variant produces a thousand times as many copies of the virus as the original strain, and because Delta has mutations that help it stick to and infect cells more efficiently.