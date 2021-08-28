Cancel
Boston, MA

Boston Caribbean Festival lights up Franklin Park

By Diti Kohli Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Caribbean Festival brought together the local West Indian community Saturday with live music, family activities, and food in Franklin Park. The annual parade of bands and marchers wearing colorful headdresses had been canceled, as it was last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But hundreds took part in an unofficial “parade” around the park in the afternoon, dancing in elaborate wings and jewel-encrusted tops behind a truck blasting music.

