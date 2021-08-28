Severe Weather Statement issued for Stearns by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 11:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Stearns THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL STEARNS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for central Minnesota.