Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stearns County, MN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Stearns by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 11:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Stearns THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL STEARNS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for central Minnesota.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stearns County, MN
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Central Minnesota#Tornado Watch#Heavy Rain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy