Lafayette, LA

Drainage crews clean out coulees in Lafayette

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gpvA6_0bfpC0BH00

On Saturday, LCG shared video of workers clearing out Coulee Mine in Lafayette ahead of Ida.

LCG says that drainage crews are working 24 hours a day cleaning out ditches and coulees ahead of the storm.

The cleaning is in an effort to help mitigate flooding for residents in the parish.

EnvironmentPosted by
KATC News

Entergy provides power restoration dates for residents following Hurricane Ida

Entergy now has estimated restoration times for all customers affected by Hurricane Ida across Southeast Louisiana. They say that despite extensive damage across the region, crews have nearly completed assessing the full damage from the storm. The company continues to direct its more than 23,000-person strong workforce toward restoring customers as safely and as quickly is possible.
Terrebonne Parish, LAPosted by
KATC News

Lack of utilities making recovery slow in Terrebonne Parish

Recovery efforts are moving slower than expected in Terrebonne due to a lack of utilities and communication services in the Parish. The parish says that damage assessments filed in the Emergency Operations Center on Friday indicate that substantial and wide-spread damage has occurred throughout the parish, particularly in the bayou communities.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

LCG release transit and trash schedules

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has released the transit system's Labor Day schedule and also details on trash and recycling collection. The Lafayette Transit System will not operate on Labor Day. Daytime, Night Owl, and Paratransit services will be closed on Monday, September 6, and resume the following day on Tuesday, September 7.
Louisiana StatePosted by
KATC News

Second Harvest delivers food and supplies to Southeast LA

Second Harvest Food Bank has delivered more than 100,000 pounds of food, water, and disaster supplies to parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida. "In the days since Ida passed, our Lafayette team has distributed just a massive amount of food and supplies across the region trying to recover," said Regional Director, Paul Scelfo. "But there is so much need, and we are just getting started."
Louisiana StatePosted by
KATC News

Louisiana death toll from Ida reaches 10

The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed 10 total storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ida. The St. John the Baptist Parish coroner has confirmed the death of a 59-year-old male who died of carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator he was believed to have run run inside his residence.

