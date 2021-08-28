Hopkins students and faculty to start 2021-22 school year at Lila Bringhurst Elementary School

As all FUSD schools return to in-person learning this year after 17 months away, Hopkins Junior High students and faculty will not be going back to their usual campus on 600 Driscoll Rd. In early August, Superintendent CJ Cammack announced that students would be taking classes at Lila Bringhurst Elementary School, a temporary campus roughly five miles away from Hopkins for the next semester due to major construction from FUSD’s middle school conversions project. Students and faculty will likely stay there for the rest of the first semester, according to FUSD Superintendent CJ Cammack, though the return date is still up in the air.