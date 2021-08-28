Snedden Rushes For 4 TD’s in Ogden Shutout Over Perry

Ogden quarterback Lane Snedden had no trouble adjusting to a new position Friday night. The senior quarterback ran for four touchdowns and threw for 291 yards as Ogden defeated Perry 33-0 in the season opener for both teams at Dewey Field. Snedden was an all district wide receiver last year but Head coach Jacob Burger made the decision to move him to quarterback this season following the graduation of his senior quarterback a year ago. The senior showed poise under fire all night connecting with both Cael Pearson and Jack Christensen frequently. Both Bulldog receivers ended up with over 100 yards on the night.