Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

6 Ways Going Green Can Make You More Profitable

By Brian Condenanza
MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith rising concern about the scarcity of non-renewable resources and their impact on the environment, many companies are debating over how to incorporate greener practices into their policies. Sustainability not only benefits our planet but improves the financial dimensions of your business. Here's how to help both the climate AND...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Contracts#Renewable Resources#Blackrock#Big Business#Rebates#Blackrock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Career Development & AdviceFast Company

6 qualities that will make you a more innovative employee

We tend to think innovators should fit a certain profile, one that looks suspiciously close to the innovators we most admire, write about, and study. We’ve seen Jeff Bezos with his clean-shaven head and shades or Steve Job’s signature black turtleneck and jeans. Richard Branson upset corporate suit culture with his relaxed, casual attire. It may seem that a world class innovator is supposed to challenge the status quo, care little about what others think of them, and act like a larger-than-life character.
Environmentgoodmenproject.com

5 Easy Ways To Go Green At Home

— Protecting the environment is definitely weighing heavily on many minds these days. To create a more sustainable world, we all need to work together to achieve our goals. Keeping the world healthy and livable for not only our generation but the generations following us is of the utmost importance. Going green reduces pollution, preserves natural resources, prevents us from depleting our resources, eliminates waste, and benefits everyone around the world. Moreover, it’s the best way we can sustain and protect our world. There are plenty of ways to do your part to help. Recycling, eating organic foods, and reducing your carbon footprint are great, but there are so many more ways to go green at home.
Educationsouthfloridareporter.com

Can You Make A Living Day Trading Crypto?

Do you want to give cryptocurrency a shot but are unsure of making a living out of it? Well, using the right strategy and tactics will help you make a lot of money from crypto. Many Zero spread brokers understand the right trading strategies that you can use to perfect your trading skills.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Why Employees Are Your Smartest Long-Term Investment

In business, there are what I call “microquakes” and “macroquakes”. The former are low-intensity events, rarely felt beyond their epicenter (the place of business or area in which it occurs). These might include, say, electrical fires, theft and pipe bursts — events that are causes for interruption, but are generally infrequent and bring no damage to life and little to no damage to the property's foundation. These are also rarely felt by employees or customers. Microquakes, in short, are simply small inconveniences to be dealt with and moved past, with minor (if any) interference to overall operations.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Your Business Plan step by step

The business plan is a written document of about 30 pages that basically includes the objectives of your company, the strategies to achieve them, the organizational structure, the amount of investment you require to finance your project and solutions to solve future problems (both internal and of the environment). Also...
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Energy Industrypelicanpostonline.com

Graves Calls for Fuel Shortage Solutions

I am writing to request your immediate assistance to relieve fuel supply shortages in Louisiana and other areas of the Gulf Coast that were just hit by Hurricane Ida, one of the most powerful storms in United States history. Recorded wind speeds reached nearly Category five status, and storm surge devastated our coastal communities. Resulting fuel shortages exist now and are likely to persist.
Pennsylvania StatePittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pa. businesses can make investments

As the chief operating officer for DMI Companies, a ducting manufacturing firm operating in Charleroi and Monongahela, I believe in innovative business models. Since 1978, we have led the market with HVAC solutions that help our customers access the many benefits of energy efficiency. That’s why we support the latest efficiency innovation in Pennsylvania — implementing the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).
New York City, NYmorningbrew.com

The decentralized, bi-directional power of smart grids

From Texas’s winter blackouts to NYC’s late-July heat wave-driven “conserve energy” alert, it’s clear that American power grids need help. Cue the tech experts, who say the solution is making the grid “smart.”. Smart grids are a management system that use a combination of sensors and AI to distribute and...
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Duke Energy can cut emissions by 74% by 2030. Here’s how

If Duke Energy avoids natural gas capacity additions and adds renewable energy and energy storage under a proposed North Carolina law, the utility could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 74% over the next decade, according to a study. Economists at The Brattle Group prepared the study, A Pathway to Decarbonization:...
Energy Industryelpasoheraldpost.com

DACC to offer courses in energy efficiency

Doña Ana Community College (DACC) will begin offering training courses for students and working professionals as part of a national initiative to lower energy usage and utility bills for Americans. Nearly $83 million was recently awarded by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for improving energy-efficiency in residential and commercial...
Politicsbloomberglaw.com

Electric Vehicle Industry Would Get Boost From Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

The transition toward electric vehicles received a boost with the Senate’s passage of a bipartisan infrastructure bill that included myriad provisions that would increase funding and policy support for the domestic electric battery and vehicle industries and for the buildout of a national electric vehicle charging network. While the legislation tries to solve some of the long-standing challenges that have inhibited widespread adoption of electric vehicles, it falls short of what President Biden has argued is needed to meet his goal of net-zero emissions for the transportation sector by 2035.
Industrygetmarketreport.com

Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market

The report “Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market, By Type (Steel Rims and Composite Rims), By Application (Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), Distributed Energy Generation, Data Centers, and Others (Transportation, Spacecraft, and Military)), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global flywheel energy storage market is projected to grow from US$ 343.2 Million in 2020 to US$ 660.7 Million by 2029. Increasing automobile sector and use of flywheel energy storage system application over conventional energy source is a factor propelling growth of the global flywheel energy storage system market. In addition, government initiatives to promote advanced energy storage is boosting growth of the global flywheel energy storage market over forecast period. Increasing applications of flywheel energy storage system in cloud-base data centers and exploding electrical vehicle sector are expected to create lucrative opportunity for players operating in the global flywheel energy storage market.
BusinessRebel Yell

Offshore AUV & ROV Market will likely drive growth at a robust 18.2% CAGR

The global offshore AUV and ROV market will likely reach an evaluation of US$9117.01 mn by 2025-end. The market stood at a merely US$2065.56 mn in 2016. However, promising infrastructure projects like underwater highway project in Norway will likely drive growth at a robust 18.2% CAGR in the near future. Moreover, the consolidate nature of the market also promises new opportunities for emerging players as technological innovation becomes key to new growth opportunities in the global offshore AUV and ROV market.
Income TaxTax Foundation

A Guide to the Fossil Fuel Provisions of the Biden Budget

The Biden administration’s budget proposals have several provisions focused on raising taxes on the U.S. fossil fuel industry. These proposals largely depart from neutral tax policy and intentionally target the industry. Internal Revenue Service data does not indicate any substantial tax preference for the fossil fuel industry, rather indicating the...
Tempe, AZasu.edu

Getting a greener grid

ASU engineering experts point to priorities for expanding clean energy infrastructure. As Congress advances legislation to invest $550 billion in new funding for national infrastructure projects, the specific priorities in each industry category remain undefined. For example, the proposed framework directs $65 billion to foster greater use of renewable energy sources within America’s power grid, but it doesn’t exactly define how that will happen.
Austin, TXMySanAntonio

Praecipio Consulting Releases State of Service Management Report 2021

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) September 03, 2021. Praecipio Consulting, an Austin-based IT consulting firm that enables digital transformations through leading technologies and business process management, recently published the State of Service Management 2021 Report, which provides an in-depth look at how diverse teams-from Legal, HR, Marketing, and beyond-are adopting Service Management principles to address business challenges and improve ways of working.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Mahoning Matters

COMMUNITY VIEW | Proposed natural gas and oil industry taxes would hamper economy

[EDITOR'S NOTE: Do you have a view to share with the Mahoning Matters audience? Send them to Mark@MahoningMatters.com.]. As lawmakers in Washington, D.C., propose yet another battery of taxes specifically designed to punish the natural gas and oil industry, you must wonder if they ever bother to seriously consider the ramifications of continually attacking one of their favorite targets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy