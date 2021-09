Balloon Meister is bound to be on the list of best job titles. And it's a duty Dave Bair has taken seriously for six years. He's the man responsible for all 79 hot air balloon pilots at this year's Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off, the largest number of pilots the event has hosted. He works with the Colorado Springs Airport, the military bases and the Federal Aviation Administration to make sure those pilots and their balloons take off and land safely during all three days of the popular Labor Day weekend event.