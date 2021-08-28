Cancel
College Sports

Herbstreit concerned about ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 alliance

By Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 7 days ago

During ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday morning, the GameDay crew discussed the changing landscape of college football and the seismic shift that is occurring with name, image and likeness, conference realignment, and proposed playoff expansion.

Kirk Herbstreit voiced his concerns about the SEC’s move to add Texas and Oklahoma to the league, as well as the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 alliance that was formally announced this week.

“There’s so much going on all at once,” Herbstreit said. “I think that’s the reason there’s kind of like a step-back for college football fans and administrators. I think there’s a few things – number one, I’m concerned about (SEC Commissioner) Greg Sankey now on an island with Texas and Oklahoma, what that has done to the other leaders. I’m concerned now with this alliance.

“At some point, you have to bring everybody together. Everybody’s got to put their personal feelings aside, and if college football is going to grow and deal with all these issues, everybody’s got to get in the same room. We either need one voice as the commissioner of college football, or these Power Five conference commissioners need to work together.”

Herbstreit also sees a problem with playoff expansion from the standpoint of more players deciding to opt out if their teams aren’t in the playoff picture.

“The other issue, to me, is this new generation of fan and player – games don’t matter,” he said. “You get to a game where your team’s trying to get to a playoff, and as soon as they’re out of the playoff, games don’t matter. Like, our generation, we don’t understand that.”

David Pollack said he hopes NIL helps keep some players from opting out.

“If you’re getting paid to be an endorser, you’ve got to be on the field,” Pollack said. “So, I’m hoping that if you’re getting paid money and your company’s backing you, it’s because you’re going to be on the field representing their product. So, I’m hoping that keeps more players on the field. Because your product, it is what it is. That’s why we talk about expansion. It gets pretty weak at the end of the season when people start dropping like flies.”

Desmond Howard added that while NIL might cause players to stick around longer, conference realignment is out of their control.

“(NIL) can encourage players to stay an extra year, without a doubt,” Howard said. “But that has nothing to do with conference realignment, because that’s out of the players’ hands. That’s about the commissioners and the presidents and the universities.”

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit reveals SEC Championship predictions

Kirk Herbstreit and College GameDay open the season during Week 0 Saturday with its first show of the year. However, just like any season, Herbstreit revealed some of his predictions during the preseason with his Herbie Awards, and during the broadcast, the analyst revealed his SEC Championship predictions. Herbstreit has...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling For A Major Big Ten Upset Today

One week ago today, the Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the football world with a strong performance against Nebraska. Bret Bielema and company entered the contest as significant underdogs, but showed up in a big way. The Illini defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez en route to a 30-22 victory. That...
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names What’s Wrong With Nebraska Football

Nebraska started the 2021 season on the wrong foot, dropping its Week 0 matchup against Illinois. It was a disappointing performance for a Cornhuskers team that’s supposed to take that next step in their progression this fall. During this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit shared his...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Ann Arbor News

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit: ‘Table is set’ for Michigan football to start season fast

With Michigan’s football team set to kick off the 2021 season today, Kirk Herbstreit believes a fast start for the Wolverines is critical to silencing critics. The ESPN college football analyst was a fan of the Jim Harbaugh hire in December 2014, and has openly defended the Wolverines’ head coach in past years. But like everyone else, he’s mystified at the lack of above-board success in Ann Arbor — no Big Ten championships, no trips to the College Football Playoff, and last year’s 2-4 season.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has A Message For Clemson, Georgia Fans

There is no bigger college football game in Week 1 than Clemson–Georgia on Saturday in Charlotte. Kirk Herbstreit will be there to call the action. In addition to his duties as game analyst, Herbstreit will be taking his usual spot on ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday morning. He’s got a message for Tigers and Bulldogs fans, too: show up.
College SportsLedger-Enquirer

What ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit says are two keys to Clemson-Georgia 2021 opener

Clemson and Georgia did themselves no scheduling favors this season. The two teams open the season against one another Saturday in a top-five matchup, something that’s only been done a handful of times before. While both squads are talented, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit believes the victor will be determined by the offseason work and preseason practices.
Georgia State247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit: 'The table is set' for JT Daniels, Georgia

The No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs begin what their fans hope to be a national-championship season Saturday night against third-ranked Clemson in one of the most anticipated games of the year. Among the many reasons for optimism is the return of quarterback JT Daniels. It was a small sample size, but...
Oregon StatePosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Oregon’s Shaky Performance Today

It was an ugly performance from No. 11 Oregon. Brown had minimal success in the passing game, particularly downfield. He finished with just 172 yards passing on 15-of-24 with one score through the air and another on the ground. Running backs CJ Verdell and Travis Dye, meanwhile, had 135 combined rushing yards and two scores.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Bo Nix, Auburn QB | NFL Draft Scouting Report

Despite being a starting quarterback in the SEC for two full seasons, Auburn QB and 2022 NFL Draft prospect Bo Nix has often been the butt of the joke than the bringer of confidence. As polarizing as Nix may be as a college quarterback, a deeper dive into his scouting report unearths surprising potential. Nix isn’t a punchline. He’s a legitimate NFL Draft prospect. But can he carve out an NFL career?

