Superior National Forest - John Ek and Whelp Wildfire Updates - August 28, 2021

From the Superior National Forest - August 28, 2021. Yesterday: Rain fell on parts of Northern Minnesota yesterday. Precipitation did not reach the forest floor in many locations. The John Ek Fire is estimated to be around 1,563 acres and and has seen little growth due to recent weather. The reconnaissance crew was inserted into the wilderness to begin planning for helispots, spike camps, and drop points for equipment. The Whelp Fire remains at an estimated 50 acres. Thirteen firefighters began to construct line and install hose lines. Due to unfavorable weather yesterday, additional firefighters were not inserted via aircraft.