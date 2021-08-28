Cancel
Ravens trade OL Greg Mancz to Dolphins for a late-round pick

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL season is around the corner and teams are trimming down their rosters as players are either cut or traded for compensation. The Baltimore Ravens made a move Saturday to get something in return for a versatile offensive lineman. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Ravens have...

