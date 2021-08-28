Dances with Wolves and Mariah Carey

The establishment media is largely in denial that the United States is in a “housing bubble.” Although there have been lots of articles written about the idea that we might be in a housing bubble, almost all of the establishment financial press has come to the conclusion that while prices have been rising rapidly it is different this time. The argument goes that the earlier housing bubble was driven by speculation while prices now being driven higher by genuine demand for housing, by a shortage of houses, by a secular shift in desired housing, by future buying happening earlier due to the pandemic, by people seeking more space for remote work, and by the crime wave gripping our cities in the wake of last year’s Black Lives Matter riots.