Dances with Wolves and Mariah Carey

thejacksonpress.org
 7 days ago

Those were the Best Picture and Best New Artist award winners in 1991—the last time year-over-year consumer inflation ran as hot as it did in July. Vanilla Ice’s debut album was topping the charts, but the cool kids were getting into a bunch of bands from Seattle. Consumer prices last...

thejacksonpress.org

Comments / 0

Posted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Disappointing August jobs report could throw wrench in Fed's taper plans

The abrupt slowdown in job growth last month could derail the Federal Reserve's plan to start unwinding its easy-monetary policies at its September policy meeting amid signs the highly contagious delta variant is weighing on the labor market's recovery from the pandemic. In a speech last week at the Fed's...
Real Estatethejacksonpress.org

Is This A Housing Bubble?

The establishment media is largely in denial that the United States is in a “housing bubble.” Although there have been lots of articles written about the idea that we might be in a housing bubble, almost all of the establishment financial press has come to the conclusion that while prices have been rising rapidly it is different this time. The argument goes that the earlier housing bubble was driven by speculation while prices now being driven higher by genuine demand for housing, by a shortage of houses, by a secular shift in desired housing, by future buying happening earlier due to the pandemic, by people seeking more space for remote work, and by the crime wave gripping our cities in the wake of last year’s Black Lives Matter riots.
BusinessFXStreet.com

US inflation expectations remain pressured near weekly low, NFP eyed

US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, extends losses from Friday towards the late August low while declining to 2.32% at the latest for Thursday. In doing so, the risk barometer fades Tuesday’s bounce while extending the previous day’s pullback from 2.34%.
MarketsFXStreet.com

S&P 500 Futures, US Treasury yields portray pre-NFP trading lull

S&P 500 Futures fail to track mildly bid Wall Street benchmarks. US 10-year Treasury yields remain pressured for third consecutive day. Early signals for US NFP reject tapering fears but it all depend upon the actual release, virus updates are mixed. Market sentiment remains sluggish during early Friday, repeating the...
BusinessValueWalk

Jerome Powell Is the Frontrunner for Reappointment

In his Weekend Reading Notes to investors, while commenting on a possible second term for Jerome Powell as Fed Chairman, Louis Navellier wrote:. Spruce Point Is In The Green With Its Short Positions This Year [Exclusive]. Spruce Point Research Activism Partners was up 2% net in July, compared to the...
Businesskrcgtv.com

235K new jobs in August: 'This is nowhere near enough'

WASHINGTON (SBG) - 235,000 new jobs were added in August according to the latest report from the Labor Department. The number was lower than expected, as economists had been looking for 720,000 new hires for the month. The unemployment rate dropped from 5.2% to 5.4%. "This is nowhere near enough....
StocksNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

U.S. Stocks Fall After Big Jobs Report Disappointment, Dow Loses 100 Points

Stocks fell slightly on Friday morning after the August jobs report came in short of expectations, showing the impact of the delta-fueled Covid resurgence. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 107 points, or 0.3%. The S&P 500 was slightly negative, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose about 0.2%. Nonfarm...
BusinessMetro International

Dollar softens for fourth straight day after U.S. payrolls miss

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar fell for a fourth straight day against a basket of other major currencies on Friday after a much weaker than expected U.S. payrolls report that is likely to keep the Federal Reserve at bay in scaling back its massive stimulus measures. Nonfarm payrolls increased...
Businesscityindex.co.uk

Big miss to NFP, will it keep the Fed on hold?

The Non-Farm Payroll headline print for August was unexpected to say the least. The US economy added just 235,000 jobs to the economy vs 750,000 expected. (See Matt Weller’s NFP Preview here). The July revision from 943,000 to 1,053,000 was hardly a consolation given the large miss for August. On the positive side, the Unemployment Rate fell to 5.2% from 5.4% and Average Hourly Earnings increased to 0.6% from 0.3%. However, the damage may have been done for those who considered conditions met for the Fed to announce tapering at the September meeting.
Marketsactionforex.com

DOW could resume up trend on NFP miss

US non-farm payroll report is the major focus today, which could also set the tone for the markets for the rest of September. Markets are expecting 750k job growth in August, slowed from July’s 943k. Unemployment rate is expected to drop from 5.4% to 5.2%. Average hourly earnings are expected to have strong 0.4% mom increase.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Silver prices hover near $24/Oz as focus shifts to jobs data [Video]

Silver prices are currently in wait-and-see mode as focus shifts to the highly anticipated monthly U.S jobs report. Traders will be watching Friday’s jobs report for the latest read on the health of the labour market as Federal Reserve policymaker’s debate winding down their massive quantitative easing program later this year.

