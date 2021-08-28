Cecilia Annette (O’Dell) Beck

Paris Junior College has seen a lot of activity as the campus prepares for the fall semester starting Monday, August 30. To keep students as safe as possible from the COVID-19 pandemic, a free Vaccination Clinic will be held on that first day of class at the Paris campus. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom and all students, faculty and staff who are not yet vaccinated are encouraged to get their first shot. As encouragement, those who show proof of full vaccination will receive $100 later this semester.