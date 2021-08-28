Cancel
Flint, TX

Cecilia Annette (O’Dell) Beck

Graveside service for Cecilia Annette (O’Dell) Beck, age 86, of Flint, TX will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Pleasant Grove – North Cemetery with Rev. Mark Beck officiating and Malachi Tolliver, Brandon Beck, Steven Williams, Colton McDugle, Nicholas Bruner and Daniel Deslatte serving as pallbearers with Trey Moses and Michael Beck serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be from 6 to8 P.M. on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Beck passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Reunion Plaza Healthcare and Rehab in Tyler, TX surrounded by her family.

www.ksstradio.com

