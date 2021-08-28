Cancel
Nebraska vs Illinois: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, football game odds, prediction

By Tom Fornelli
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 college football season is finally here and it starts with a bang Saturday. Week 0 starts with an interesting game in the Big Ten when Illinois plays host to Nebraska at the Illini's Memorial Stadium. However, the setting of Champaign, Illinois, wasn't where this game was initially set to be played. The Illini and Cornhuskers were originally scheduled to play this game across the Atlantic Ocean in Dublin, Ireland. Unfortunately, the game was canceled and moved back to the United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Hopefully, this will be the last time the pandemic impacts either's season.

