Halsey Impresses With New Direction On "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power"

Krizz Kaliko has been applying pressure at any moment that he can. Whether it's the release of new music, or a new album, or even his typically packed tour schedule, the rapper has continued to deliver the same level of lyrical excellence with each and every release. So, it only made sense that his latest single was titled, "Pressure" where he makes it clear that he isn't playing. The song kicks off with a slow-burning build-up as Krizz flexes his melodic side. Once the beat drops, Krizz dives into the production with beastly flows.