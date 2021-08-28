Cancel
Halsey Impresses With New Direction On "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power"

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since their introduction into the music industry, Halsey has been making some unique pop songs that polarize music listeners. While the artist sure does have a lot of supporters, there have been various doubters out there and with each new album, Halsey seeks to prove them wrong. On Friday, Halsey dropped off their fourth album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, and many are starting to consider this as her best work of art yet.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Reznor
Person
Halsey
