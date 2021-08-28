Halsey Impresses With New Direction On "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power"
Ever since their introduction into the music industry, Halsey has been making some unique pop songs that polarize music listeners. While the artist sure does have a lot of supporters, there have been various doubters out there and with each new album, Halsey seeks to prove them wrong. On Friday, Halsey dropped off their fourth album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, and many are starting to consider this as her best work of art yet.www.hotnewhiphop.com
