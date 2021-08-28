Oregon Football: Kirk Herbstreit says Ducks are “the real deal”

When you win back-to-back conference titles in the Power Five, you start gaining some national recognition. Oregon football is no exception. With college football returning, College GameDay is back and one of the top personalities — and most liked — on the show had some high praise for the 2021 Ducks. Kirk Herbstreit hosted his The Herbies preview special this week and picked each of his Power Five champions, and Oregon was his representative from the Pac-12.