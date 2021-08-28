Malakowsky, Elaine Zettler of Chanhassen passed away peacefully August 22, 2021. She was born January 7, 1938 in Lawton, N.D. Married John Irwin Malakowsky, September 12, 1959, at St. Francis Cabrini Church, Minneapolis. Preceded in death by parents Arthur Thomas and Rosa Mary Fah Zettler. Survived by husband John, children, MaryAnn Elaine (James) Field, Stephen John Malakowsky, Michael Mark (Kayla) Malakowsky, Teresa Joann (Antonio) Chiareli and eight grandchildren: Klowee and Kada Malakowsky, Terin, Tristen, and Sophie Malakowsky, Isabella, Luisa and Bianca Chiareli, two sisters: Darlene Zieglemann of Wahpeton, ND and Marcy Zettler (Chad) of Seattle, WA. Elaine graduated from Hoffman High School in 1955, St. Francis school of Nursing in 1959 and St. Catherine's College in 1990 with certificate in Pastoral Ministry. Worked and volunteered at St Hubert Catholic Church & School as a secretary, gym teacher, school nurse, and pastoral minster for over 30 years. Dedicated member of St Hubert's Parish. She and her husband worked in the Ministry of Retrouvaille for troubled marriages for over twenty years. Elaine's story includes journeying the world, from Florida to Alaska, Hawaii to Maine, Canada to Brazil, Alaska to Sweden, seeing both the North Star and Southern Cross, forty-eight states, eight countries, three continents, and two hemispheres. She learned of her roots back to the seventeenth century and visited many of their memories. Read about her story in her autobiography, A History of Elaine Zettler Malakowsky & Family, call John at 952-445-1425. Donations to Alzheimer's Association (ALZ.ORG) or St Hubert Catholic Church. Visitation, Friday, September 3, at 5-8 PM, with prayer service at 7 PM at Huber Funeral Home, 16394 Glory Lane, Eden Prairie, MN 55344, NE corner of Hwy 212 & Eden Prairie Road. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, September 4, at 11:00 AM at St Hubert Catholic Church, 8201 Main Street, Chanhassen, MN. with visitation one hour prior to Mass at CHURCH. Huber Funeral & Cremation Services Eden Prairie Chapel 952-949-4970 huberfunerals.com.