Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Islanders: A deep look at left wing depth

By Editorials
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we wait for the 2021-22 season to get underway, here’s a look at the depth in the New York Islanders roster and system on the left side. It’s the offseason, and in true Lou Lamoriello fashion, there has been absolutely no news about the New York Islanders since the Aatu Räty signing several weeks ago. At this point, all the speculation – how much will Beauvillier get? Who will be playing 3LD? Is a trade for Tarasenko in the works? – has already been asked and, sort of, answered.

eyesonisles.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

137K+
Followers
329K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauvillier#Capfriendly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLNewsday

Denis Potvin sees Zach Parise as a valuable piece for Islanders

J.P. Parise was 34 when the Minnesota North Stars, believing their former All-Star’s best days were behind him, traded him to the Islanders in 1975. But Hall of Famer Denis Potvin can vouch for how valuable Parise was to the team over parts of the four seasons he played on Long Island.
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders: Zach Parise Confirms He’s Coming To Long Island

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 26: Zach Parise #11 of the Minnesota Wild plays against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on November 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Yesterday, the New York Islanders announced a bunch of signings including Kyle Palmieri, Anthony...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Islanders: Remembering the failed Zach Parise trade

Remember the 2020 trade deadline? The one where the New York Islanders acquired Jean-Gabriel Pageau from the Ottawa Senators? That wasn’t going to be the only big move the Islanders were going to pull off at that trade deadline. There was a deal in the works with the Minnesota Wild...
NHLNBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Olympic favorites; Parise and the Islanders

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • If the NHL goes to the Olympics — which all signs are pointing towards ‘yes’ — who would be the favorites? [The Hockey News]
NHLYardbarker

Islanders Signing Parise Adds Depth & Versatility

After a month of rumors and anticipation, the New York Islanders signed Zach Parise, reuniting the veteran forward with his former general manager, Lou Lamoriello, and as he returns to the east coast. The Islanders’ offseason acquisitions have primarily been from within the organization, with the team re-signing Kyle Palmeri...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Islanders’ Parise Has Opportunity for Success in Reduced Roster Role

The New York Islanders had the chance to draft Zach Parise back in the 2003 Draft at 15th overall. Instead, the organization drafted Robert Nilsson. Two picks later, then-New Jersey Devils general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello selected Parise 17th overall. Nilsson played 53 games for the Islanders before he was moved for Ryan Smyth to the Edmonton Oilers, among other pieces. Parise went on to have a much more successful career, playing key roles for the Devils and the Minnesota Wild.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Islanders: Anders Lee Expectations For 2021-2022

After a down year in 2019-2020, Anders Lee came flying out of the gate for the New York Islanders in the 2021 season. He started the first 27 games with 12 goals and seven assists for 19 points. He had just two power play goals the year prior (in 68...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Will The Islanders Put Oliver Wahlstrom On Line 1?

Last year, when the New York Islanders traded for Kyle Palmieri the assumption was that he would play on the top line with Mathew Barzal in hopes to increase the scoring of that line. Well, that almost rarely happened. In 16 regular season games, Mathew Barzal and Kyle Palmieri got...
NHLchatsports.com

Who Will Earn the Left Wing Jobs in the Toronto Maple Leafs Top 6?

TORONTO, ON - MAY 31: Auston Matthews #34 and Mitchell Marner #16 of the Toronto Maple Leafs take to the ice to play against the Montreal Canadiens in Game Seven of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on May 31, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Canadiens defeated the Map[le Leafs 3-1 to win series 4 games to 3. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
NHLYardbarker

Sabres Offseason Depth Chart: Right Wing

This is the second piece in a series of articles that will evaluate players competing for spots on the Buffalo Sabres opening night lineup. Each article will focus on a particular position. Disclaimer: A Jack Eichel trade could entirely blow up this analysis at any moment. How head coach Don...
NHLholycitysinner.com

Stingrays Sign Left Wing Ryan Dmowski

The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Washington Capitals and AHL’s Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with forward Ryan Dmowski for the 2021-2022 season. Dmowski, 6’1, signed an AHL contract after his senior year at UMass-Lowell with the Hartford Wolf Pack organization on April 4, 2019,...
NBAchatsports.com

Is Louis King the wing the Kings have been looking for?

After the G League Bubble in February, NBA Draft czar Jonathon Givony was bullish on Louis King and his ability to get back to the NBA. In his notes recapping the G League bubble, Givony noted that King was the rare wing-sized player that could dribble, pass and shoot. In an NBA that covets wing players with those skills, Givony figured King would soon get scooped up by an NBA team.
NHLinquirer.com

So far, left-wing prospect Elliot Desnoyers making Flyers’ trade look good

Sometimes, the little trades pay huge dividends. The Flyers are hoping that’s what happens with the 2020 draft-day deal that general manager Chuck Fletcher made with Nashville. He sent the 202nd and 209th overall picks that year to the Predators for the 135th selection, then drafted relentless forward Elliott Desnoyers in that fifth-round.
NHLchatsports.com

A look at the Edmonton Oilers goaltending depth in the organization

May 24, 2021; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith (41) makes a save on a shot by Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers (27) during the first overtime period in game four of the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell MTS Place. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports.
NHLlighthousehockey.com

Islanders Anxiety - Episode 168 - Die an Islander

Mike and Dan recap the Islanders’ long-awaited signings, and Mike catches the off-Broadway play partially based on the podcast. They discuss the pros, cons (mostly pros) and quotes from the re-signings of Anthony Beauvillier, Kyle Palmieri, Casey Cizikas and Ilya Sorokin, and how this summer stacks up over other Islanders’ offseasons. They also rejoice in the expected signing of Zach Parise, which will make up for the mistake of not drafting him all those years ago.
NHLDetroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings sign forward Carter Rowney to add depth, defensive presence

The Detroit Red Wings announced Thursday they have signed forward Carter Rowney to a one-year deal. The team did not disclose financial terms, but multiple outlets report the deal is worth $825,000. Rowney, 32, is known for his defensive skill and ability on the penalty kill. He has a career...

Comments / 0

Community Policy