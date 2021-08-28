Islanders: A deep look at left wing depth

As we wait for the 2021-22 season to get underway, here’s a look at the depth in the New York Islanders roster and system on the left side. It’s the offseason, and in true Lou Lamoriello fashion, there has been absolutely no news about the New York Islanders since the Aatu Räty signing several weeks ago. At this point, all the speculation – how much will Beauvillier get? Who will be playing 3LD? Is a trade for Tarasenko in the works? – has already been asked and, sort of, answered.