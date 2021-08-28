Mae Vivian (Raberge) Lindberg

Mae Hickman, 84, of Stevensville, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Mae was born on a cold day in January of 1937, to the late Monty “Ray” and Hixie (Shanks) Baker in Georgetown, Arkansas. After high school, Mae wed her one true love, Benjamin Hickman, and the two started their family. Ben and Mae owned Topps Trade Center for many years. Mae’s family was her most prized possession. If you knew Mae you knew all about her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren because she was always sharing stories of their adventures. She was fondly called Gigi by her great-grandchildren, she was a fashionista through and through, had the most wonderful sense of humor, and cherished her time with her seven great-granddaughters. Mae was one of ten children and still enjoyed hanging out and laughing with her sisters, brothers, daughter Karen, and friends.