Mae Vivian (Raberge) Lindberg
Lindberg, Mae Vivian (Raberge) 1937 - 2020 Mae, (83), passed away on December 9, 2020. She was a loving mother, sister, daughter, and friend. She enjoyed cooking, baking and reading. Mae was a longtime employee at Grandview Nursing Home (GracePointe), and after retiring, was an active volunteer with Isanti County's Senior Activity Center Friendship Cafe, baking cookies, cakes and pies. She was honored in 2014 with Isanti County Outstanding Senior Citizen. Mae is survived by her children, Kip Lindberg, Clifford Lindberg, Curtis Arey and Scott Arey, her sisters Kay (John) Hopkins and Grace (Tom) Frye, with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Edmunde and Edna (Scheer) Raberge, brothers Allan Raberge and Wayne Raberge, sisters Ethel Rorman and Eva Treat, and daughter Janelle Arey. The family would like to thank the staff at GracePointe for the loving and attentive care given to her these past couple years. A family service will be held August 31, 2021, in Big Falls, MN. She was born January 10, 1937 in Big Falls, MN.www.startribune.com
