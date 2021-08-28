Cancel
NFL

Rams ST coordinator Joe DeCamilis out Saturday due to COVID protocols

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rams will be short a member of their coaching staff for Saturday’s preseason finale. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that special teams coordinator Joe DeCamilis will not be with the team when they take on the Broncos. He adds that DeCamilis is feeling well and eager to be back with the team.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

