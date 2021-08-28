Cancel
High School

High School Football Roundup: Sabino QB Hackworth shines in opening win

By Javier Morales
allsportstucson.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSabino sophomore QB Cameron Hackworth had a significant performance in his first varsity start, completing 15 of 21 passes for 259 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed 32 yards on seven carries and a touchdown. WR Savaughn Berryhill, also a sophomore and the younger brother of...

Footballallsportstucson.com

Ryan Fontaine named APS Digital Print/Frog & Firkin Player of the Week

Pusch Ridge standout Ryan Fontaine completed 15 of 18 passes for 250 yards with three touchdowns in a 34-21 comeback victory at Benson Friday night. The Lions came back from a 21-7 deficit to defeat the 2A runner-up from last year. Fontaine earned a banner from APS Digital for himself...
Sportsallsportstucson.com

Notes from the Lute Olson Memorial Fantasy Camp: Championship Sunday

Former University of Arizona standout Kyle Fogg and Matt Muehlebach joined fellow Wildcats Craig McMillan, Reggie Geary, Felecity Willis, Eddie Smith, Joe Turner, Bennett Davison, Donnell Harris and Pete Williams on Championship Sunday of Lute Olson Memorial Fantasy Camp. The Harris/Davison Team beat the Williams/Smith Team 43-38 to capture the...
Soccerallsportstucson.com

Hope Hisey named WPSL Desert Conference Keeper of the Year

Former Canyon del Oro and current University of Arizona goalie Hope Hisey was named WPSL Desert Conference Goalie of the Year after she helped lead FC Tucson Women to an undefeated season this summer. This award follows a lengthy series of recognitions for the Women in Black as listed below:
WWEallsportstucson.com

Bill Bell, Tim Berrier, Robert DeBerry, Jay Denton and Dominick Cruz to be inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame

The National Wresting Hall of Fame Arizona Chapter Awards Banquet is set for November 21 at the Wild Horse Pass and Casino in Chandler and five members from Southern Arizona will be honored. Bill Bell, Tim Berrier, Robert DeBerry and Jay Denton will be entered in the Hall of Fame as coaches and former Flowing Wells standout Dominick Cruz will enter as an athlete.
Arizona Stateallsportstucson.com

Former CDO catcher Bailey Thompson to play for Arizona

Bailey Thompson helped lead Seattle University to back-to-back Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Tournament championships and she will complete her graduate studies playing for the University of Arizona this season. Thompson was an All-WAC selection in 2018, 2019 and 2021 and she earned a spot on the NFCA Pacific Third Team...
Phoenix, AZallsportstucson.com

Golf: Ironwood Ridge girls with big win at the One-Off Invitational

The Ironwood Ridge girls made an early statement by defeating Xavier 593 to 607 to capture the championship of the One-Off Invitational held Friday at the Papago Golf Course located in Phoenix. The Nighthawks won the last two Division II state championships with back-to-back wins over Cactus Shadows at the...
Tucson, AZallsportstucson.com

Old Pueblo Abuelo: Tucson is my Town

This is the seventh installment of “Old Pueblo Abuelo,” a Sunday thought on positive things happening in the Old Pueblo from a sometimes cranky and often times humorous grandfather actually born in Tucson. “You have a choice where to stand so remember, you stand closest to where you sit.”. I...
Arizona Stateazdesertswarm.com

Arizona vs. BYU score predictions

The Arizona Wildcats will kick off the Jedd Fisch era on Saturday when they take on the BYU Cougars at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Coming off an 11-1 season, BYU is currently a 12.5-point favorite over the Wildcats, who have lost 12 straight games dating back to 2019. Our...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Not Impressed With Oregon Today

Oregon received loads of hype ahead of the 2021 season. Some even called the Ducks a College Football Playoff team. Well, Mario Cristobal’s team looked nothing like an actual contender against Fresno State on Saturday. Oregon got off to a strong start against the Bulldogs on Saturday, particularly on the...
Kanawha County, WVwvgazettemail.com

Prep football: Hoover freshman QB shines in scrimmage

If Herbert Hoover coach Joey Fields had any reservations about how freshman quarterback Dane Hatfield would look in his debut, let's just say those worries are over. Hatfield hit on 12 of 13 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown Saturday evening as the Huskies held their lone preseason scrimmage, with the starters outscoring Man 35-7 in two periods with a running clock.
Tucson, AZallsportstucson.com

2021 Southern Arizona High School Football Preview: Tucson High

2020 record: 1-1 before COVID-19 protocol cut the season short in the last year of the 10-year Justin Argraves era. Head coach: Richard Sanchez, first year at Tucson and 161-77 overall 22nd year. Sanchez comes to Tucson with two state football championships at Sunnyside in 2001 and 2003 as well as five consecutive state titles as the Blue Devils’ wrestling coach from 1990-94. He coached a Santa Rita program the previous three years that is beset by declining enrollment. The Eagles were reclassified from 3A to 2A in 2018 because of an enrollment of less than 400 after having more than 1,000 students less than 10 years ago. Sanchez’s career win total of 161 games is the second-most among active coaches in Southern Arizona, trailing only Santa Rita’s new coach Tom Joseph (170-89 in 24th season overall).
Saint Louis, MOMaxPreps

High school football: Cam Barfield leads No. 12 Bishop Gorman to 42-21 season-opening win over St. Louis

Cam Barfield made up for lost time Friday, scoring five touchdowns — four in the first half — as Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) stormed to a 28-14 lead at intermission before rolling to a 42-21 victory over visiting St. Louis (Honolulu). The Boston College commit found the end zone on runs of 1, 57, 3 and 3 yards before halftime and added a 20-yard scamper in the third period, finishing with 131 yards rushing.
NFLchatsports.com

Retired NFL QB Philip Rivers wins high school coaching debut

Former quarterback Philip Rivers is eighth all-time with 134 regular season NFL wins, but the one he earned on Thursday may hold a special place. Rivers, who retired after last season, is now 1-0 as a high school football coach in his native Alabama. The eight-time Pro Bowler led the...

