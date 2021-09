HARRISBURG – Jefferson County Sen. Cris Dush is speaking out after being named to head an election audit in place of Sen. Doug Mastriano. Dush said he takes his newfound responsibility to conduct an election integrity investigation very seriously. Dush said we should have been having hearings and moving toward a more formalized plan to conduct an investigation weeks ago. He added, “To the Attorney General, Gov. Wolf, and the Secretary of State, I want to convey this message; I will not stand idly by if you threaten county and other officials and stand in the way of transparency and legislative oversight of our elections. The Senate has the authority to conduct this investigation and we will do so in a responsible manner.”