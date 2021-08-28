Cancel
Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie Gets First COVID-19 Vaccine

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago
Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie Gets First COVID Vaccine Days After Violating Protocols

Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie got his first COVID-19 vaccine two days after the NFL fined him for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated players in not wearing a mask inside the team’s facility.

McKenzie posted a picture of himself on Instagram holding a vaccination card on Saturday, indicating that he received the first dose of the vaccine. He wrote "For the greater good" as the caption.

On Thursday, McKenzie tweeted stating “They got me! @NFL you win!” that included a copy of the letter from the league stating that he violated COVID-19 protocols. Thursday's violation was McKenzie's second after the NFL issued him a warning a day before Buffalo opened training camp on July 27.

As a result of McKenzie's violation, he was given a fine of $14,650. Repeat violations could result in a player being suspended or fined a week’s salary. According to the league, McKenzie failed to wear a mask twice on Wednesday when he walked in the team's fieldhouse to the trainer's room and in the meeting area of the weight room near other players.

