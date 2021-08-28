Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Sugar growers sue US over Florida reservoir water levels

By Associated Press
ABC Action News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sugar growers in Florida are suing the U.S, Army Corps of Engineers over proposed reservoir water levels they say will be far too low. The federal lawsuits filed this week by Florida Crystals’ Okeelanta Corp., U.S. Sugar and the Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative say the current Corps plan won’t supply enough water for their fields. In the lawsuits, Sugar Growers say the still-under-construction reservoir should be kept at higher water levels than what's currently envisioned in a Corps of Engineers plan. Everglades restoration advocates say the growers are simply putting their priorities ahead of others.

www.abcactionnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Industry
West Palm Beach, FL
Business
Local
Florida Industry
State
Florida State
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Water#Reservoir#Sugar Crystals#Cane Sugar#Army Corps Of Engineers#Florida Crystals#Okeelanta Corp#U S Sugar#Sugar Growers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy