The Witcher Showrunner Shares The Connection Between Nightmare of the Wolf And Season Two
The Witcher has become one of the biggest original properties that is currently running on the streaming service of Netflix, with the second season set to arrive this December which will see Henry Cavill return to portray the titular character himself in Geralt of Rivia. Realizing the hot ticket item they have on their hands, Netflix recently released a brand new animated film dubbed The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf which follows Geralt's mentor Vesemir in his younger years, with the showrunner of the live-action series dropping a bombshell that the anime movie will connect with season two.comicbook.com
