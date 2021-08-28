The Witcher Showrunner Shares The Connection Between Nightmare of the Wolf And Season Two

Season 1 of The Witcher was as much a story about Ciri as it was Geralt and Yennefer, and all three will be heading in new directions in the anticipated season 2. That is especially true of Ciri, who based on the books and photos from the set, will soon head to Kaer Morhen to train with Geralt, Vesemir, and the rest of the Witchers. We didn't see Ciri and Geralt actually meet until the final episode of season 1, but they will be together quite a bit in season 2. That said, that won't be the only change for Ciri, as at the TCA's showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich revealed one regret regarding Ciri's journey in season 1.