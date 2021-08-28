Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie gets vaccinated after fine

Nov 8, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) dances to celebrate his touchdown catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Two days after Isaiah McKenzie was fined nearly $15,000 for violating the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, the Buffalo Bills wide receiver shared an image on social media showing he had received his first vaccine shot.

McKenzie shared the image in an Instagram story with the caption, "For the greater good."

McKenzie, 26, has 79 catches for 744 yards and six touchdowns in 50 career games (16 starts) with the Denver Broncos (2017-18) and Bills.

His post Thursday said that he and fellow Bills receiver Cole Beasley had been fined and would be subject to additional discipline for repeat violations, NFL Network reported.

The letter from the NFL posted by McKenzie said that he failed to wear a mask at least twice on Wednesday, once while walking through the indoor fieldhouse and into the training room, and again while in the meeting area of the weight room.

Potential discipline could stretch up to a four-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team under the repeat offenders provision in the NFL's COVID-19 policy agreed upon by the NFLPA.

Beasley, who has been vocal in his anti-vaccine stance, did not disclose the amount of his fine. NFL Network reported it was for the same $14,650.

After a member of the Bills training staff, who was vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, four Bills players were identified as close contacts and required to sit out five days. McKenzie was not one of those players. Beasley, receiver Gabriel Davis and defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The NFL said Thursday that 120 players across the league have received warning letters and 25 have been fined for mask or tracking device violations.

