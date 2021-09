Not much went right for the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank of America Field on Friday night, as they finished out their preseason with a 34-9 loss to the Carolina Panthers. After a three and out on the Steelers opening drive, Pittsburgh’s backup defense got a chance against most of the Panthers’ starting offense. After some short completions by QB Sam Darnold and an 11-yard run by RB Chuba Hubbard, the Panthers got into Pittsburgh territory at their 48. A few plays later Carolina was looking at 4th-and-2 from the Steelers’ 20-yard line and went for it, but the Pittsburgh defense held strong and forced a turnover on downs when Darnold was chased out of the pocket by DL Isaiahh Loudermilk. His throw was incomplete to WR Robby Anderson.