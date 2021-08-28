Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Beekeeper electrocuted while removing beehive

stpetecatalyst.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 28, 2021 - A good deed cost a St. Petersburg man his life Wednesday after Jeffrey Johnston was electrocuted while removing a beehive. Johnston, 54, had been a beekeeper since he was 8. He and another went to the home of a fellow church member to retrieve the beehive using a bucket lift. Johnston touched an electrical wire and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to St. Petersburg police. In a 2018 interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Johnston said he averaged about 700 bee removals a year. His son, Jerick Johnston, told the Times that if the church needed a beehive removed, they called his father. Police said they believe the death was an accident.

stpetecatalyst.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beekeeper#Beehive#Police#Accident#The Tampa Bay Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Birmingham, MOKCTV 5

2 power workers, both 19, electrocuted and killed while working on Hurricane Ida restoration efforts

(WBRC/CNN/Meredith) -- Authorities have identified two Alabama power contractors who were electrocuted on the job and died Tuesday morning. Eli Nathaniel Babb and Layton River Ellison, both 19 years old, were servicing power lines in Jefferson County, about 30 minutes southwest of Birmingham by car. They were working on restoration efforts after the impact of Hurricane Ida.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

One man dead, another injured after being electrocuted while power-washing home in Northwest Baltimore, police say

A man died and another was critically injured Tuesday when they were electrocuted while washing a home in Northwest Baltimore, police said. Department spokeswoman Chakia Fennoy said that two men were power-washing a home in the 3800 block of Primrose Ave. in the city’s Glen neighborhood when they were both electrocuted. Assistant Fire Chief Roman Clark said the two appeared to have been ...
Lawrence County, PAPosted by
New Castle News

Man painting power tower killed by electrocution

A 27-year-old man was killed Monday morning when he was electrocuted while painting a power line tower in Mahoning Township. Lawrence County Coroner Rich “R.J.” Johnson said the man was from Mexico, and his name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Mahoning Township police chief Bobby Sipe...
Staten Island, NYNBC New York

Staten Island Man Electrocuted at Job Site: Police

Police say a Staten Island man was electrocuted and ultimately died from his injuries early Friday afternoon. Vincent Lucchese, a 23-year-old from Tottenville, was operating machinery off Bloomfield Avenue when he was electrocuted, police say. The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. Police found the man unconcious and unresponsive, he was...
Lawrence County, PANew Castle News

Man identified in power line electrocution

A man who died by electrocution in North Beaver Township Monday has been identified as 27-year-old Carlos Hernandez of Newark, New Jersey, according to the Lawrence County coroner. Coroner Rich “R.J.” Johnson reported that the cause of death of Hernandez, originally of Mexico, has been ruled as accidental electrocution due...
TrafficPosted by
The Independent

Taxi driver's horror after discovering 'drunk' passenger was actually dead

A New York City taxi driver discovered that his passenger was dead in the back of his cab, according to law enforcement.The driver was led to believe by an unnamed person that the woman being put in the back of his car was drunk and therefore incapacitated. The anonymous person directed the driver to take her to an address in Flushing, Queens, according to the New York Post.When the car arrived, a friend of the passenger greeted the taxi and realised that the passenger was unconscious, according to the New York Police Department. The taxi driver then took the friend and the passenger to the New York Presbyterian Hospital, where the passenger was declared dead at roughly 6am on 17 August, police said.A cause of death has not been confirmed, according to the New York City medical examiner’s office. Police are investigating the events surrounding her death. The Independent reached out to the New York Police Department for comment.
AnimalsThe Guardian

California: mother fights off mountain lion with bare hands to save 5-year-old son

A mountain lion that attacked a 5-year-old boy in southern California has been shot and killed by a wildlife officer, authorities say. The 65-pound (30kg) mountain lion attacked the boy while he was playing near his house on Thursday in Calabasas and “dragged him about 45 yards” across the front lawn, said Captain Patrick Foy, a spokesman with the California department of fish and wildlife, on Saturday.
AnimalsInternational Business Times

Huge Alligator Bites 60-Year-Old Man's Arm, Victim Suffers Serious Injuries

A 60-year-old man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being bitten by a huge alligator in a Florida park. The man was in a densely wooded area of Wa-Ke Hatchee Park in Lee County when he was attacked by the gator. The victim has been identified as William Simmons of Fort Myers. Authorities said a good Samaritan found Simmons along a path and called 911. Emergency service providers arrived at the scene and transported him to Lee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries to his left arm, WFLA reported.
Accidentsfox35orlando.com

FWC: Boy, 12, dies following boating accident

SOUTH INDIAN ISLES, Fla. - A 12-year-old-boy has died following a boating accident on the Indian River, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). At approximately 10:30 a.m., FWC received a call about an accident involving a boat and a jet ski near a home on Spinaker...
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

Deputies: Dog trainer electrocuted Malamute with cattle prong

LAS CRUCES - A Las Cruces-area dog trainer was charged with extreme animal cruelty last week after Doña Ana County sheriff's deputies say she electrocuted a dog in her care with a cattle prong. April Nastasi, 50, owner of April's K911 Academy, was charged with one count of extreme cruelty...
Public SafetyPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Attorney: Man paralyzed by deputy shooting dies in hospital

MIAMI — (AP) — A Black man who received a multimillion dollar settlement after being shot and paralyzed by a Florida deputy in 2013 has died, his attorney said Thursday. Attorney Jack Scarola told the Palm Beach Post that Dontrell Stephens died Sunday from complications associated with his paralysis. Scarola represented the 28-year-old man in his civil suit against the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Plantation, FLNBC Miami

Young Woman on Bicycle Struck and Killed by Car in Plantation

A young woman was killed after she was struck by a car while riding a bicycle in Plantation early Monday, officials said. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 500 block of N. University Drive. Plantation Police officials said 20-year-old Monel Rivera, of Tamarac, was on a bicycle when...

Comments / 0

Community Policy