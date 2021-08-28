Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

This isn’t the Anchorage I know. Let’s stop the fighting and move forward together.

By Spencer Allen
Anchorage Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am an Alaskan, born and raised: I was born at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage and grew up in Chugiak, surrounded by the area’s beauty and many kind, hospitable neighbors. I attended area public schools all my life and became among the latest in a long line of Mustangs to graduate from Chugiak High School in 2019. Though I left Alaska for college, my family — who have lived in this state for the better part of 50 years — and countless others whom I care deeply about remain.

www.adn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Anchorage#Child Abuse#Sense Of Community#Mustangs#Chugiak High School#Gruening Middle School#Alaskans#Covid#Eagle River#Dartmouth College#The Anchorage Daily News
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy