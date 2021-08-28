This isn’t the Anchorage I know. Let’s stop the fighting and move forward together.

I am an Alaskan, born and raised: I was born at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage and grew up in Chugiak, surrounded by the area’s beauty and many kind, hospitable neighbors. I attended area public schools all my life and became among the latest in a long line of Mustangs to graduate from Chugiak High School in 2019. Though I left Alaska for college, my family — who have lived in this state for the better part of 50 years — and countless others whom I care deeply about remain.