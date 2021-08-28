Cancel
Bartholomew County, IN

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office brings out armored vehicle in pursuit with suspected stolen bulldozer

By FOX59 Web
Fox 59
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office brought out its armored vehicle early Saturday morning for a slow-moving pursuit in Columbus. The Office said the pursuit involved a John Deere 650 K Crawler Dozer that the Columbus Police Department believed was stolen. The department called the office to help block intersections due to the bulldozer being extremely large and having the potential to seriously injure or kill anyone in its path.

fox59.com

