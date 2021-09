This “new normal” is a chance to offer better resources to students. Students are expected back for full-time, in-person instruction in K-12 schools this fall, and as they’re welcomed back into the classroom, school districts will have to identify and prepare for new challenges. Here, four Montclair State education experts explain how this “new normal” brought on by the pandemic may open up opportunities to offer more resources, new curricula and a better understanding of how to nurture student growth outside of the classroom.