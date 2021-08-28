Man hit by stray bullet during downtown Seattle shooting, police say

Police car lights in night time for crime news and accidents. Crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Stock photo of police and rescue lights. (Evgen_Prozhyrko/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SEATTLE — Police are searching for two suspects after a man was injured in a Friday night shooting in downtown Seattle.

Witnesses reported hearing shots around 11 p.m. near 2nd Avenue and Pine Street. Nearby patrol officers also heard the shots and responded.

Police found the victim, a 32-year-old man, hiding in the bus tunnel entrance in the 300 block of Pine Street. He had a gunshot wound to the shoulder blade.

Witnesses say they saw the two suspects shooting at each other and the victim was hit by a stray bullet.

Police are investigating and working to develop a suspect description.

