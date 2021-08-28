Heading into final cuts, whose stock is up, down for Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Jamir Jones hits Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold during the first half of Friday’s preseason game. Jones has had a strong preseason.

Dwayne Haskins struggled in his first overextended look in a game as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s fair to assume the 2.8 passer rating Haskins held when he was pulled from Friday’s 34-9 loss at the Carolina Panthers did not improve his stock in regards to status on the quarterback depth chart.

Haskins’ production was much better over eight late snaps after re-entering game because of an injury to Josh Dobbs, whose chances also likely were hurt by, well, being hurt.

But enough about the quarterbacks. Who else among the Steelers has their arrow pointing up or down with the preseason complete?

Stock up

Defensive line depth

All of a sudden, the Steelers have a new problem: They might have too many defensive linemen.

Among the reserve linemen who played well Friday are rookie Isasiahh Loudermilk (sack), second-year player Carlos Davis (four tackles, one QB hurry) and third-year player Isaiah Buggs (four tackles, one QB pressure). Veteran Chris Wormley was consistent in his 27 snaps after starting the game, and Henry Mondeaux good enough that Pro Football Focus graded him second-best among the 56 players who got into the game for the Steelers.

The depth might be needed soon because the status of starter Stephon Tuitt is in question. He has not practiced with the team all camp.

Jamir Jones

Add another sack and two more QB hits to the ledger of the remarkable preseason for Jones, an undrafted first-year player from Notre Dame. Jones spent last year in the Houston Texans’ training camp but was cut before the season started and never made it onto their practice squad. But he’s flashed in practice and in games.

Against Carolina, Jones had three of the Steelers’ seven special teams tackles — a vital component of his role if he makes the 53-man roster — and according to PFF had QB pressures on four of his 23 pass-rush snaps.

Jones seems a slight favorite for the No. 4 OLB spot, though Cassius Marsh and Quincy Roche can make their cases (for different reasons), too.

Mason Rudolph

To paraphrase what coach Mike Tomlin said when asked what else he liked about the Carolina game, there’s “not much” else that had stock improved Friday. Rudolph was a winner, though, even as he watched in street clothes. Whatever sliver of a chance there was he would not open the season as Ben Roethlisberger’s backup seems eliminated after the injury to Dobbs and poor effort from Haskins.

Stock down

Inside linebacker depth

Robert Spillane was torched in coverage — according to PFF, Panthers passers were 5 for 6 for 61 yards, two touchdowns and five first downs when throwing to Spillane’s man. The next two most-tenured names on the ILB depth chart — Marcus Allen and Ulysees Gilbert III — similarly were picked on: 6 for 8 for 52 yards.

Rookie Buddy Johnson, in particular, appeared to be out of position on some of Carolina’s long runs. The Panthers had six rushes of at least 9 yards — never a good reflection on a defense’s interior linebackers.

J.C. Hassenauer

In what can be taken as an explicit acknowledgement B.J. Finney is ahead of Hassenauer on the guard depth chart, Finney started Friday’s game and Hassenauer did not enter it until the second half. Hassenauer didn’t do anything wrong in the game — nor did Finney by any means stand out — but it’s difficult to envision both making the 53-man roster as interior offensive linemen.

The coaches seem to have developed a trust in Rashaad Coward as another alternative at guard, and Kendrick Green has the starting center job locked up. Hassenauer’s only case is to say he’s by far the second-best center on the team.

That said, Hassenauer is a lock to be offered a practice-squad spot, at worst.