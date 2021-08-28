Lee Corso Gets Emotional in Return to College GameDay Set

Today is Week 0 of the college football season. Many are celebrating the wondrous return of football, and just as many celebrate the return of College GameDay. This year's debut was special for a very particular reason, though: Lee Corso was able to return to the set.

Corso spent all of last year calling into College GameDay from his home due to coronavirus concerns. One year later, vaccines have been widely distributed enough that Corso was able to broadcast and make his picks in person for the first time since the 2019 season concluded. The crew put together a video to honor Corso's return featuring the biggest names in the CFB coaching game. It was a beautiful moment.

How can you not be romantic about sports media, as the popular saying goes. It's great to see Corso back in action and the video was a wonderful touch by the ESPN team.

Gotta love it.