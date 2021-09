Back in July, you asked for it – and you got it. About a month after this unscientific poll, the Minnesota Vikings indeed signed Dede Westbrook, a pass-catcher with ties to new WR coach Keenan McCardell. Because of his resume with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he was thought of as the immediate WR3 the Vikings have long sought to end the drought. Ever since the departure of Jarius Wright from the franchise in the 2018 offseason, Minnesota has employed middling wideouts like Laquon Treadwell, Bisi Jonson, and Chad Beebe at WR3. The results are underwhelming.