PCSO: Tampa gang member arrested, threatened to kill members of a Putnam Co. family

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A Tampa gang member is facing multiple felony charges after threatening members of a local family and then driving across the state to find them, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Jean Clyff, 26, is charged with aggravated stalking, written threat to kill, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

After the sheriff’s office said it received a “credible” threat against members of the family immediate actions were taken to protect them while an investigation began.

Detectives soon learned the threats were from gang members in the Tampa/St. Petersburg area stemming from an earlier dispute with one of the family members and Clyff planned to drive across the state to Putnam County, according to the sheriff’s office.

PCSO said that once Clyff crossed county lines, deputies attempted to apprehend him on CR 310. A high-speed chase followed with deputies and the suspect reaching speeds up to 100 mph.

The sheriff’s office said its pursuit finally ended when Clyff’s vehicle crashed and rolled over on CR 315, approximately one mile north of the Marion County line. There were no injuries to deputies or bystanders.

Investigators say the vehicle was stolen out of Georgia and multiple guns, including a rifle, were located inside.

