How the pandemic set back women’s progress in the global workforce

The United States has grown through generations and descendants of immigrants. More than at any other point in history, those immigrating are more educated – 45 percent hold at least a bachelor’s degree. Yet, two million degreed and professionally experienced immigrants and refugees face a multitude of barriers that prevent them from applying their full potential in the United States. Since 1999, Upwardly Global (also known as UpGlo), a national nonprofit, has strived to fulfill its vision of an “equitable, welcoming country where everyone – including immigrants, refugees, and asylees – can fully contribute to our workforce and thrive.” Over 18,000 internationally trained professionals, with UpGlo’s support, have restarted their careers and are contributing their skills to the U.S. workforce.