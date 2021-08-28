Cancel
Business

How the pandemic set back women’s progress in the global workforce

By Emily Rauhala
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first year of the pandemic knocked 54 million women around the world out of work, widening the gender gap in employment. It could take years for that gap to narrow again. Of the women who lost jobs in 2020, almost 90 percent exited the labor force completely, compared with around 70 percent of men.

Miami, FLfiu.edu

Labor Day in a global pandemic: How are workers faring?

The global pandemic has negatively impacted just about everyone, not least of all those who hold jobs. Workers have seen stress skyrocket as they try to make a living during the global health crisis. From working parents juggling time at home to help children keep up with online schooling to some service workers getting laid off while others continue apace under the daily threat of contracting the coronavirus, the struggle is real.
Immigrationcisco.com

Upwardly Global: Bridging the divide for immigrants to thrive in the U.S. workforce

The United States has grown through generations and descendants of immigrants. More than at any other point in history, those immigrating are more educated – 45 percent hold at least a bachelor’s degree. Yet, two million degreed and professionally experienced immigrants and refugees face a multitude of barriers that prevent them from applying their full potential in the United States. Since 1999, Upwardly Global (also known as UpGlo), a national nonprofit, has strived to fulfill its vision of an “equitable, welcoming country where everyone – including immigrants, refugees, and asylees – can fully contribute to our workforce and thrive.” Over 18,000 internationally trained professionals, with UpGlo’s support, have restarted their careers and are contributing their skills to the U.S. workforce.
Public HealthVoice of America

WHO Chief, Germany's Merkel Open Global Pandemic Hub in Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Wednesday officially opened the international Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence in Berlin — a center designed to pool the world’s resources to fight future global health emergencies. The hub, originally announced in May, will be a collection...
Public Healthroyalsociety.org

Global Pandemic Data Alliance

In March 2021, the Royal Society, alongside the other Science Academies of the Group of Seven (G7) nations, released a statement representing the Academies’ view on the need for the G7 countries to realise a better level of ‘data readiness’ for future health emergencies. The Statement of the S7 on Data for Health Emergencies highlighted a number of recommendations to improve data readiness in the context of health emergencies. Under its G7 Presidency this year the UK Government is playing a convening role to secure G7 commitments towards a more systematic approach to data capture, standards, sharing and analysis for health emergencies.
Hunter Cabot

Be Aware of the New Symptoms for Delta Variant of Covid-19

Covid-19 Delta variant has new symptomsCDC on Unsplash. As the information circulates that the vaccines are waning in efficacy, a lot of people are getting nervous. If you were vaccinated in the first vaccine roll-outs, between December 2020 and March 2021, you may have cause to be.
Samuel Sullivan

The Deadliest Day in Human History

The deadliest earthquake in human history is at the heart of the deadliest day in human history. On January 23, 1556, more people died than on any day by a wide margin. It was a Thursday.
Pharmaceuticalscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Germany Halt The Use Of All COVID-19 Vaccines?

A post shared on Facebook claims Germany halted the use of all COVID-19 vaccines for two weeks due safety concerns. There is no record of Germany suspending the use of all COVID-19 vaccines for two weeks. A spokesperson for Germany’s Federal Ministry of Health told Check Your Fact the claim was inaccurate.
Petsairlive.net

About 150 animals arrived from Kabul at Heathrow Airport on a private charter flight

A woman who helped process rescued dogs and cats flown from Afghanistan said they were “in amazing condition”. Some 150 animals from former Royal Marine Paul “Pen” Farthing’s shelter in Kabul arrived at Heathrow Airport on a private charter flight on Sunday. Lorraine Edwards transported them to quarantine kennels and...
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Large methane plume detected over southern Iraq

(Sept 2): Satellites detected a large release of super-warming methane gas over southern Iraq last month. The methane cloud, spotted by geoanalytics firm Kayrros SAS using European Space Agency satellite data, was halfway between Baghdad and Basra, an oil and gas hub in southern Iraq. The rate of release was about 130 tons per hour, which has approximately the same climate-warming impact as 6,500 U.K. cars running for a year.
AdvocacyMSNBC

Afghanistan women and the fight for progress

During a press conference this week, a Taliban spokesman promised to honor women’s rights within the norms of Islamic law. But those comments left the public with more questions than answers. Zahra Nader, Contributor to The Fuller Project joined NBC’s Joshua Johnson to discuss where the fight for women’s rights stands and what more the U.S. can be doing to help.Aug. 23, 2021.
Foreign PolicyWashington Post

After Afghanistan, it’s more urgent than ever for Biden to back up his words on democracy

The world is still processing the sudden trauma of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan; it will take years for its full consequences to be known and understood. Nevertheless, it is not too soon to consider the way forward for U.S. foreign policy. President Biden himself has defined the stakes. Early in his administration, he depicted the global future as a long contest between leaders such as Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China, who argue “autocracy is the best way forward,” and the United States and its allies who think that “democracy will and must prevail.”
Businessbizjournals

St. Louis-based women's apparel startup Summersalt expands globally

St. Louis-based women’s apparel startup Summersalt is expanding its global reach. The startup has announced it will begin shipping its products globally to more than 180 countries, a move Summersalt says comes as it has encountered consumer demand worldwide. With its expansion, Summersalt’s products will now be able to be purchased in more than 120 currencies.

