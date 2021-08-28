Child Actor Matthew Mindler Dead at 19

Matthew Mindler, the child star who appeared in 2011's Our Idiot Brother, died by suicide — and his mother is speaking out about his struggle with anxiety. 19-year-old Mindler was a freshman at Millersville University in Lancaster County, Penn. He attended classes on Aug. 24 but was last seen at 8 p.m. that night — with surveillance video showing him leaving his dorm room and walking to a parking lot. On Wednesday, his family couldn't reach him, triggering a search the next day. A team of 40 people combed the area and the former child star's body was found Saturday in a wooded area in nearby Manor Township.