Child Actor Matthew Mindler Dead at 19
Matthew Mindler, the child actor who went missing earlier this week, has died ... law enforcement tells TMZ. The college he attended confirmed his death with an announcement to the student body ... "It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University. A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday, after he was reported missing. Matthew was found deceased this morning, Saturday, August 28, in Manor Township near campus."www.tmz.com
Comments / 497