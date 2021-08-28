Cancel
Child Actor Matthew Mindler Dead at 19

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatthew Mindler, the child actor who went missing earlier this week, has died ... law enforcement tells TMZ. The college he attended confirmed his death with an announcement to the student body ... "It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University. A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday, after he was reported missing. Matthew was found deceased this morning, Saturday, August 28, in Manor Township near campus."

'Our Idiot Brother' actor Matthew Mindler, who died by suicide, struggled with 'crippling anxiety,' mom says

Matthew Mindler, the child star who appeared in 2011's Our Idiot Brother, died by suicide — and his mother is speaking out about his struggle with anxiety. 19-year-old Mindler was a freshman at Millersville University in Lancaster County, Penn. He attended classes on Aug. 24 but was last seen at 8 p.m. that night — with surveillance video showing him leaving his dorm room and walking to a parking lot. On Wednesday, his family couldn't reach him, triggering a search the next day. A team of 40 people combed the area and the former child star's body was found Saturday in a wooded area in nearby Manor Township.
Matthew Mindler had anxiety for years before suicide: mom

Former child star Matthew Mindler suffered from “crippling anxiety” — but appeared to be enjoying his first days at college before his suicide, according to his mother, who said her “heart is crushed.”. Monica Mindler told TMZ that she kept in constant contact with her 19-year-old son when he started...
CinemaBlend

Our Idiot Brother Star Matthew Mindler Found Dead At 19 After Going Missing At College

Matthew Mindler, a former child actor who most notably appeared in the 2011 Paul Rudd comedy vehicle Our Idiot Brother is dead at 19. The star was a first-year student of Millersville University in Millersville Pennsylvania when he went missing last week. A search had been undergone, but Millersville University President Daniel A. Wubah, Ph.D. revealed in a letter to students, staff, and parents that the young man had been found dead over the weekend, though only a few details have been revealed regarding what happened.
