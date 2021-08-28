Hurricane Ida Is About to Hit Louisiana, and Our Climate Change Future Is Here

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Hurricane Ida is projected to hit Louisiana on Sunday as a category-four storm, bringing winds as high as 140 miles an hour to the Gulf Coast 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina made landfall. Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect for some coastal parishes and parts of New Orleans (though evacuation is often an option that not all residents have), and the Saints have cancelled their Sunday game at the Superdome. And all of this is coming as the state’s hospitals are already overwhelmed by a fourth wave of COVID-19.