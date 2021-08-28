Cancel
Lupita Nyong'o, Mark Ruffalo and More Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman on Anniversary of His Death

By TooFab Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure," shared Lupita. Hollywood is paying tribute to the great Chadwick Boseman one year after the actor tragically passed following his secret battle with colon cancer at the age of 43. "I did not...

One of Chadwick Boseman's First Movies Is Now on Peacock

One of Chadwick Boseman’s first movies is now available to stream on Peacock. For fans of the Black Panther star, they might want to revisit some of his biggest hits. Draft Day has become something of a cult movie among sports fans, and with the NFL season coming up, it’s a natural choice. Boseman plays Vontae Mack in the movie, as he tries to fulfill his dream of being an NFL player. Kevin Costner is the general manager of the Cleveland Browns. (That NFL franchise has been pretty prominent in the draft over the last 20 years, which makes them a natural choice to figure in the picture.) Even at this early stage of his career, you can see Boseman’s trademark charisma make its way through a pretty simple story about a team and their quest to make a splash. When the Marvel star tragically passed away, the Cleveland team’s account paid tribute to the fictional member of the team and the loss of a true legend.
CelebritiesComicBook

Black Panther Star Michael B. Jordan Pays Tribute to the Late Chadwick Boseman

Throughout the day Saturday, Chadwick Boseman's closest friends and family paid tribute to the late Black Panther star on the first anniversary of his passing. That includes Boseman's Black Panther costar Michael B. Jordan, who shared an image of the two to his Instagram account Saturday morning. Boseman passed away last August after a years-long battle with colon cancer. He was 43.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Viola Davis, Lupita Nyong'o & Other Stars Honor the Late Chadwick Boseman with Heartfelt Posts on Social Media

In August of 2020, Chadwick Boseman passed away after a battle with colon cancer. Before his death, the actor had covered a masterful range of roles, playing numerous historical figures from Jackie Robinson to Thurgood Marshall. Not to mention, he was a trailblazer in his art, such as how his leading role in Black Panther made him the first Black star to headline a Marvel movie. As the world mourned this great loss, it was clear the 43-year-old actor had left an indelible mark on Hollywood.
Celebritieskiss951.com

Remembering Chadwick Boseman

It’s hard to believe that such talented people leave us too soon, and Chadwick Boseman is one of them. Celebrities honored Chadwick Boseman on social media this past Saturday as the world marked the one-year anniversary of his death. Boseman was best known for his role in the block buster movie Black Panther. He was also awesome playing the roles of Black American icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before he was the beloved Black Panther. Chadwick was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and kept his condition private, only a very small handful of people knew, those closest to him. He continued to work, and he supported cancer charities until his death in 2020 from the colon cancer.
MoviesElle

Chris Evans And Scarlett Johansson Reunite For New Movie

Cinematic icons Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have agreed to reunite, much to the excitement of fans. They's both signed on to a high-concept action movie titled Ghosted. The Hollywood Reporter states that it's been announced that Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher is calling the shots on this one, with Zombieland duo Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick on script duties.
Celebritiestoofab.com

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Stunned by Viral Lookalike Cop: 'Oh S---! Wow!'

The officer from Morgan County, Alabama went viral in recent weeks for his stunning likeness to the "Jungle Cruise" star. There are a lot of people who claim to look like a celebrity and maybe if you turn off the lights, squint your eyes and then close them altogether you can see it. But in the case of a police officer from Alabama, it's unmistakable.
Musictoofab.com

Lizzo Sparks Twitter Debate After Crowning Janet Jackson the Queen of Pop

Madonna stans were quick to express themselves on Twitter. Lizzo stirred a social media controversy over the weekend by simply naming undisputed icon Janet Jackson the "Queen of Pop." On Sunday afternoon, the "Truth Hurts" singer started a thread of her favorite artists -- one she kicked off by dubbing...
Behind Viral Videostoofab.com

Drew Barrymore Revives Never Been Kissed's Josie Grossie In TikTok Debut

The actress transformed into Josie Geller for her first-ever TikTok. Drew Barrymore has officially made her TikTok debut -- and her first video was totally rufus. The actress shared her first video to the social media platform on Sunday, in which she dressed up as "Never Been Kissed" character Josie Geller, AKA Josie Grossie. In the clip, Drew rocked her character's metallic, pink prom dress from the 1999 romcom, along with a matching scrunchie, side ponytail, and of course, braces.
Relationshipstoofab.com

These Co-Stars Secretly Dated While Working Together

"It was such a huge part of my life and no one knew about it." Some things in Hollywood are better off kept a secret -- and sometimes that includes on-set romances. In order to avoid the prying eyes of the paparazzi and avoid potential workplace complications, some actors chose to keep their relationships with co-stars on the down-low.

